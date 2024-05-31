Becky Hill – Believe Me Now?

Today, Becky Hill unveils her eagerly anticipated second album Believe Me Now? via Astralwerks.

Believe Me Now? has delivered Becky’s latest UK Top 10 smash “Disconnect” (with Chase & Status) as well as US Dance Radio #1 hits “Side Effects” and “Never Be Alone” (with Sonny Fodera), which was also her 22nd UK Top 40 track to date (as artist and writer). The two-time BRIT Award and Radio 1 Dance Award winner launches the album alongside new single “Multiply.”

The album opens with “True Colours” (featuring Self Esteem), a first-hand reflection on sexual assault that aims to empower other people to speak out about their own experiences. As well as her recent singles, completed by “Outside of Love” and “Right Here”, the album introduces a wealth of essential new material. Highlights includes the future house banger and imminent summer dancefloor-filler “Multiply”, the punchy-synths and rave-centric energy of the MNEK co-write “Darkest Hour”; and the throwback mid-’00s vibes-meets-piano-house infectiousness of “Keep Holding On”, assisted by Toddla T.

Becky says, “When I thought about what had come before now, I realised I was missing a couple of things: specifically, the element of euphoria but also, I wanted to create a much more mature, sophisticated level of dance music in this album. It was an incredibly direct and quick album to write because for the first time I knew exactly what I wanted to say. I’m really proud of this album and of what it says and what it stands for.”

JUNE

1st – UK, Liverpool, Jacaranda Baltic (acoustic album release show)

8th – UK, Manchester, Parklife (HEADLINER)

13th – UK, Cheshire, Delamere Forest

14th – Ireland, Cork, Musgrave Park

15th – UK, Belfast, Belsonic

23rd – Germany, Neuhausen ob Eck, Southside Festival

JULY

6th – Czechia, Ostrava, Beats For Love

12th – UK, Derby, Summer Sessions

18th – Canada, Vancouver, Hollywood Theatre

19th – USA, Seattle, Capitol Hill Block Party

20th – USA, Portland, Wonder Ballroom

29th – UK, Birmingham, hmv Vault (acoustic album release show)

30th – UK, Leeds, Wardrobe (acoustic album release shows)

31st – UK, London, Heaven (album release show)

AUGUST

9th – UK, Newmarket, Racecourse

10th – UK, Newquay, Boardmasters

11th – Hungary, Budapest, Sziget Festival

15th – Malta, Summer Daze

16th – UK, Durham, Hardwick Festival

18th – UK, Edinburgh, Summer Sessions

23rd – UK, Oxfordshire, Big Feastival (HEADLINER)

24th – UK, Cardiff, The Bay Series

25th – UK, Portsmouth, Victorious Festival

29th – UK, Scarborough, Open Air Theatre

30th – UK, Sheffield, Rock ‘n’ Roll Circus

31st – UK, Margate, Dreamland (SOLD OUT)

OCTOBER

12th – UK, Glasgow, OVO Hydro

13th – UK, Newcastle, Utilita Arena

15th – UK, Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena

16th – UK, Leeds, First Direct Arena

18th – UK, Exeter, Westpoint Arena (SOLD OUT)

19th – UK, Birmingham, Utilita Arena (SOLD OUT)

20th – UK, Manchester, AO Arena (SOLD OUT)

22nd – UK, Cardiff, Utilita Arena (SOLD OUT)

24th – UK, London, OVO Arena Wembley (SOLD OUT)

NOVEMBER

7th – USA, San Diego, Music Box

8th – USA, Los Angeles, The Novo

9th – USA, San Francisco, The Fillmore (SOLD OUT)

10th – USA, Berkeley, The UC Theatre Taube Family Music Hall

13th – USA, Denver, Meow Wolf

15th – USA, Austin, Emo’s

16th – USA, Dallas, The Studio at The Factory

19th – USA, Chicago, Park West

21st – Canada, Toronto, The Axis Club (SOLD OUT)

22nd – Canada, Montreal, Le Studio TD

23rd – USA, New York, Terminal 5

