Amy Annelle – The Toll

Amy Annelle announces her new LP, The Toll, with the first single “Pull Tabs and Broken Glass” featuring Jolie Holland.

“Pull Tabs and Broken Glass” is about remembrance – a pull tab was once the most important part of a drink can, broken glass was once a useful vessel. It’s about acknowledging the stories that haunt a checkered past, the could-have-beens and used-to-bes.

Amy became globally recognized when her rendition of “Buckskin Stallion Blues” was featured on the soundtrack of Golden Globe-winning, Oscar-nominated film Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri (the movie didn’t win picture of the year that year, but Frances McDormand and Sam Rockwell both won Oscars for their performances!). Now, after a long battle with chronic illness, Amy will mark her triumphant return with her gorgeous new LP, The Toll, out on August 2nd.

The Austin-based artist co-produced The Toll with The Devil Makes Three’s Cooper McBean, and recorded it at her no-frills home studio in Austin’s Montopolis neighborhood. Its 12 tracks are visceral, but the listen is a dream. In it, Amy explores the wonderment of nature, the sorrow and astonishment of love, the peril of reaching the end of the road, and coming to terms with her queer identity.

#amy_annelle