Sycco – Swarm

Today, Sycco — 22-year-old First Nations singer, songwriter, and producer Sasha McLeod shares the new single “Swarm.”

A soaring track that operates between SZA’s R&B smashes and Justice’s bass-forward dance productions, Sycco’s “Swarm” is about being in LA alone after a break up, anxiously leaving any feelings unprocessed. But in being co-produced by Chrome Sparks, “Swarm” stays sanguine and glimmering in sound and style.

Of the track, Sycco said: “‘Swarm’ was the first song I made when I went to LA for the first time on my own. I had recently broken up with my girlfriend of three years a few months before it and I hadn’t really processed any of it.

Lyrically, ‘Swarm’ is about my anxiety and how I let it get in the way of things that are important to me. Sonically, it has some fun production elements and is quite upbeat, and I’m attracted to the contrast because it highlights how silly those anxious feelings can be.”

SYCCO LIVE DATES

June 15 – New York, NY @ Central Park Summerstage

June 17 – New York, NY @ Mercury Lounge

June 19 – Los Angeles, CA @ Moroccan Lounge

#Syccoworld