Scene Queen – Whips & Chains

SCENE QUEEN is coming in hot with a fiery new anthem that’ll have you embracing your dark side. ‘Whips & Chains’ is the latest single to be taken from the bimbocore royalty’s upcoming debut full-length release Hot Singles In Your Area, arriving 28th June via Hopeless Records.

The punchy, sexually-empowered new record is full of 15 tracks that will have you fixated the whole way through up to the closing track, ‘Climax’. Yes, SCENE QUEEN aka Hannah Collins is punnier than ever on the new record, but she also reaches a new level of depth with hard-hitting collabs from WARGASM and 6arelyhuman. Most of all, she’s moving the needle for sexual empowerment forward and demolishing misogynists along the way.

On the new album announcement, SCENE QUEEN shares:

“I wrote ‘Whips & Chains’ about the fear of being a woman at a bar. The song is about a group of women coming together and fighting back against a man who spikes drinks. I really wanted to showcase my crazy side lyrically and go a little unhinged and angry with it, and it ended up becoming one of my favourite moments from the record. I write music as a form of relief and having it get a second life from people relating to it after it’s written is the goal so although songs like this are often hard to write, I can’t wait to get to scream along with it to anyone who relates.”

Of the upcoming record, SCENE QUEEN shares:

“I wrote an album about growing up in the early 2000s but not exploring my sexuality until my 20s with all the messy and chaotic situations you find yourself in when you’re trying to find yourself and your own power.“

