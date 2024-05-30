Lola Young – This Wasn’t Meant For You Anyway

After lighting up stages across North America with her new music, South London singer / songwriter Lola Young announces her highly anticipated new album This Wasn’t Meant For You Anyway due June 21st via Island Records.

Alongside the album’s announcement, Lola shares a new single “Messy,” which depicts the arc of a tumultuous relationship and boasts an abundance of witty one-liners delivered expertly by Lola.

Speaking about her new album This Wasn’t Meant For You Anyway, Lola shares, “Here is my first born child, a fuck you to all my exes, and basically me just trying to figure out some shit openly and honestly on record. First of many and if you don’t like it, then this wasn’t meant for you anyway.”

Upcoming Live Dates

5/31 – 6/2 – Mannheim, DE @ Maifeld Derby

8/1 – Chicago, IL @ Lollapalooza

8/3 – Parc Jean-Draoeau, Montreal, Canada @ Osheaga Festival

8/11 – Milton Keynes, UK @ Blud Fest

9/28 + 9/29 – Columbia, MD @ All Things Go Festival

