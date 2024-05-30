Klemntyna – SHE

Rising alt-pop artist Klemntyna has released her new single “IN N OUT” alongside the official announcement of her upcoming debut album SHE, out June 21 via The Color Indigo Records. A defining debut, SHE finds Klemntyna sharing her own experience with relationships, growth, and ambition, and serves as a genre defying commentary about the ups and downs of navigating the world while coming of age.

Introducing the world to her unique, genre-blending sound that pulls inspiration from pop, R&B, and alternative soundscapes, SHE is an 11-song collection that finds Klemntyna pushing herself to embrace vulnerability in her storytelling and lyricism.

“‘IN N OUT’ is a song I wrote inspired by my experience being in an on-and-off relationship characterized by constant chase and uncertainty,” shares Klemntyna on the new single. “It’s about being in and out of love with someone who gives mixed signals. The song talks about feeling confused but at the same time not being able to let go — the more ambiguous the relationship is, the more addictive it becomes and harder to get over.

