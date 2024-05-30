Kittie – One Foot In The Grave

KITTIE continue their epic quest for global metal domination today with the release of their latest single, ‘One Foot In The Grave’.

The new track is the fourth to be released of the band’s long-awaited new studio album, Fire, their first in over 13 years, set to be released on 21st June via Sumerian Records.

Speaking on the new single, vocalist and guitarist Morgan Lander comments:

“The excitement is palpable in anticipation of our forthcoming album release, with the unleashing of our latest offering ‘One Foot In The Grave’. It’s a feisty, high-energy song about coming back from the dead and rising from the ashes so to speak, paralleling our real life experiences as of late. Letting go of the demons of the past to begin anew is something that resonates with us deeply!”

