Kate Bollinger – Songs From A Thousand Frames of Mind

Today, Virginia-born, LA-based multidisciplinary artist Kate Bollinger announces her long awaited kaleidoscopic debut album Songs From A Thousand Frames Of Mind, due September 27th on Ghostly International.

Inspired by pop, rock, and folk songs of the 1960s, Bollinger and her band — including collaborators Jacob Grissom, Adam Brisbin, Matthew E. White, and Sam Evian — favor the eclectic, melodic, and majestic, supporting intimate, stream-of-consciousness lyricism with classic instrumentation. It’s a collection of pop songs, polished yet scrappy with an underlying punk spirit, navigating life, relationships, and growing up. Casting a collage-like vision that’s instantly memorable and uniquely mystifying, Songs From A Thousand Frames Of Mind can feel like flipping through your coolest friend’s record collection, finding a new favorite song with each discovery.

Armed with endless hooks and wildly shifting textures, Bollinger can seem as much like a songwriter as an art-house auteur, crafting the soundtrack and scenery for a non-existent movie. Bollinger studied film in college, and recently directed the striking music video for Jessica Pratt’s single “World on a String.” Fittingly Bollinger conceived the video for Songs From A Thousand Frames Of Mind’s lead single, “Any Day Now,” with director Ambar Navarro. Both the song and video find Bollinger redefining and refining her craft with intention.

“My good friend Matt [E. White] was visiting from Virginia and we got together to play some music. We wrote this song and then drove around Los Angeles together. That same day he helped me realize the kind of record I wanted to make, which I subconsciously knew but couldn’t really find the words for until then,” Bollinger explains. “A few months later, I recorded the song at Sam’s [Evian] place in upstate New York with a band we put together. We spent the first day practicing the songs. The next day we recorded the first two songs, ‘Any Day’ Now being the second one. We did it all live in the room, no headphones or click, done in the spirit of most of my favorite music from the late 60s.”

