John Glacier – Duppy Gun

Hackney-born rapper, producer and poet John Glacier returns to announce her second project of 2024: Duppy Gun, out June 20th.

Duppy Gun follows the same free-form, experimental spirit of its predecessor Like A Ribbon, both projects her first for London-based recording label Young (Sampha, The xx, FKA twigs, Kamasi Washington, Two Shell). Today Glacier shares the projects first single ”Steady As I Am”, an autobiographical amble taken straight from the inner depths of Glacier’s psyche, written and produced by Glacier and London-based composer and producer Kwes Darko.

To celebrate the release of both Like A Ribbon and Duppy Gun, John Glacier will perform her debut, headline show at London’s ICA on July 31st, 2024. This will be the first chance to see a unique artist in full bloom, with Glacier performing in a curated, intimate setting, complete with tracks across her discography as well as a glimpse into the future.

