Hiatus Kaiyote – Love Heart Cheat Code

Hiatus Kaiyote shares the title track from their forthcoming album Love Heart Cheat Code, which is set for release on June 28th via Brainfeeder Records / Ninja Tune.

Keeping in line with the album’s themes of cherishing the warmth of platonic love, its title track “Love Heart Cheat Code” demonstrates how the same platonic love that the band has for one another seamlessly translates to their music.

One of Hiatus Kaiyote’s greatest strengths is their ability to write collectively, and that process is rooted in the deep fun the band has playing together. The band’s bass player Paul Bender shares, “Everybody in the band has an array of toys and sounds and stuff, and I just remember thinking, ‘I wonder how it would sound if I put my little bass pedal on ‘harmonize’ mode?’” Simon on keys then added in chords from an old Roland RS 505 Paraphonic synthesizer that elicited a eureka moment for the band and Nai Palm shaped the jam into what would become the album’s title track. Nai shares, “‘Love Heart Cheat Code’ doesn’t mean anything and it means everything. On one hand, it’s just cool words together. But also — and I don’t care if I sound corny here, because I’m a romantic — but I really believe if you move through the world with love, it’s the ultimate cheat code to the world.”

Hiatus Kaiyote will be heading on their full North American tour this summer launching June 21st with stops including New York, Toronto, Montreal, Boston, Philadelphia, Chicago, and Oakland among others.

Upcoming Live Dates

6/21 – Indianapolis, IN @ The Egyptian Room

6/23 – Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre

6/25 – Toronto, ON @ Toronto Jazz Festival

6/27 – Montreal, QC @ Festival International de Montréal – TD Stage

6/28 – Boston, MA @ Roadrunner

6/29 – Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall

7/1 – Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore Silver Spring

7/2 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Paramount

7/6 – Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern

7/7 – Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl

7/9 – Chicago, IL @ Salt Shed Indoors

7/10 – St. Louis, MO @ The Big Top

7/12 – St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre

7/13 – Des Moines, IA @ 80/35 Festival

7/16 – Boise, ID @ Treefort Music Hall

7/17 – Carnation, WA @ Remlinger Farms (w/ Digable Planets + The Free Nationals)

7/18 – Portland, OR @ Grand Lodge (w/ The Free Nationals + Digable Planets)

7/20 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater

#hiatuskaiyote