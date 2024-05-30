Charly Bliss – Calling You Out

Today, Charly Bliss share “Calling You Out,” the addictive new single from their recently announced forthcoming album, FOREVER, out August 16 on Lucky Number. The song comes with a video directed by Adam Kolodny and inspired by the Beastie Boys “Shake Your Rump” music video from 1989 and Wong Kar-wai’s 1995 film Fallen Angels.

“Falling in love with someone wonderful, I didn’t know how to not fall into the same bullshit that was part of all my previous relationships – namely jealousy. I wasted a lot of time at the beginning trying to poke holes, to see if it was all for real. I think I was trying to protect myself, I’ll find the catch before the catch finds me! But there was no catch,” Eva Hendricks explains.

Additionally, Charly Bliss is announcing a headline tour in the fall. Tickets are available tomorrow, Friday May 31 at 10 am local time.

FOREVER, produced by Jake Luppen (Hippo Campus) and Caleb Wright (Samia) along with the band’s Sam Hendricks, is full of the band’s biggest, brightest power pop yet, but it’s an evolution, not a departure. FOREVER crams a lifetime of feeling, decades of friendship, and years of craft into a batch of sonically tight but emotionally vast songs that activate the pleasure centers in your brain. The songs shimmer and burst, the way fireworks look like they should sound.

Charly Bliss is Eva Hendricks, Sam Hendricks, Spencer Fox and Dan Shure.

Tour Dates:

Sept 5 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

Sept 6 – Cambridge, MA @ Royale

Sept 9 – Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

Sept 11 – Toronto, ON @ Adelaide Hall

Sept 12 – Ann Arbor, MI @ The Blind Pig

Sept 13 – Chicago, IL @ Bottom Lounge

Sept 14 – Cudahy, WI @ X-Ray Arcade

Sept 17 – St Paul, MN @ Turf Club

Sept 18 – St Louis, MO @ Old Rock House

Sept 20 – Denver, CO @ Marquis Theater

Sept 23 – Portland, OR @ Mission Theater

Sept 24 – Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile

Sept 26 – San Francisco, CA @ Bimbo’s 365 Club

Sept 29 – Los Angeles, CA @ Echoplex

Sept 30 – Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room

Oct 1 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Rebel Lounge

Oct 4 – Austin, TX @ Parish

Oct 5 – Dallas, TX @ Club Dada

Oct 7 – Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade (Hell)

Oct 8 – Nashville, TN @ Exit/In

Oct 10 – Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts

