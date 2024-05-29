TINKERTOWN – Red Eyes

TINKERTOWN is a new group led by multi-instrumentalist Dean Fisher (Juliana Hatfield Three, Tanya Donelly) and vocalist Gabriella Lawrence. “Red Eyes was released earlier this week. It is the first track on their debut album, American Gothic, available June 21, 2024 on American Laundromat Records.

Dean Fisher has been playing in the Boston area for years, with Juliana Hatfield, Tanya Donelly, Dylan in the Movies and others. TINKERTOWN began when Fisher and vocalist Gabriella Lawrence started writing together while playing with their other band, Ghosts and Shadows, a power pop and dark new wave band based in Arlington, MA. The TINKERTOWN songs were a foray into different types of rock music, from glam, Celtic and hard rock to Americana stylings like folk and vocal jazz.

Rounding out TINKERTOWN are friends/musicians: keyboardist and accordionist Elizabeth Steen, bass player Joe McMahon and guitarist Russell Chudnofsky. Since the recording of the debut album, American Gothic, Chris Anzalone has joined on drums.

American Gothic is a collection of songs whose lyrics are a mixture of raw emotion and poignant insight, while showcasing the band’s ability to play a wide variety of musical styles with conviction and well as heart and soul.

TINKERTOWN will perform at The Lizard Lounge on Thursday, May 30th to celebrate American Gothic before its release.

