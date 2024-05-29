Miki Berenyi Trio kicks off their U.S. headline tour today in Los Angeles with support from Lol Tolhurst x Budgie. Fronted by Miki Berenyi – best known as the lead singer, rhythm guitarist and founder member of shoegaze icons and Britpop darlings, Lush, and her more recent band, Piroshka – the live trio for this tour run includes Piroshka collaborators Oliver Cherer on bass and Mick Conroy (Piroshka, Modern English) on guitar.

They trio also recently released their first official single, the gorgeous and complex “Vertigo,” which has been part of the band’s live set for over a year and is one of the first songs they wrote together.

In addition to the new song and tour, Berenyi recently released her acclaimed autobiography in the U.S. via Mango Publishing. Fingers Crossed: How Music Saved Me From Success was originally published in the UK in 2022. The searingly honest and beautifully written memoir by the musician is an incredible account of a trailblazing woman and a seminal band delivered with the vivid, emotional power of an accomplished storyteller.

Berenyi has also announced two book reading in New York City next month — Tuesday, June 11th at powerHouse Arena in Brooklyn with moderator Mona Dehghan and Wednesday, June 12th at Rough Trade NYC with moderator Elia Einhorn.

MIKI BERENYI TRIO TOUR DATES

May 29 Los Angeles, CA – The Fonda Theatre**

May 31 Mcgill, NV – Schellraiser Campground

Jun 01 San Francisco, CA – Great American Music Hall**

Jun 03 Portland, OR – McMenamins Mission Theater**

Jun 04 Seattle, WA – Madame Lou’s**

Jun 06 Denver, CO – Bluebird Theater**

Jun 07 Chicago, IL – Bottom Lounge**

Jun 08 New York, NY – Webster Hall**

Aug 09 Margate, UK – Where Else

Aug 10 Brighton, UK – At The Edge of The Sea Festival

Aug 31 Ipswich, UK – St Stephens Church

Sep 04 London, UK – The Lexington

Sep 05 Southampton, UK – Heartbreakers

Sep 07 Birmingham, UK – The Hare & Hounds

Sep 08 Horwich, UK – Risers Fest

Sep 20 Saint Leonards-on-sea, UK – The Piper

Oct 19 Halifax, UK – Town Festival

**dates with Lol Tolhurst x Budgie

MIKI BERENYI BOOK READINGS

Tue, Jun 11 @ powerHouse Arena, Moderated by Mona Dehghan

Wed, Jun 12 @ Rough Trade NYC, Moderated by Elia Einhorn

