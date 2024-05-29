Kate Yeager – Edit

Following the viral success of her body-positivity anthem “Fat,” singer-songwriter Kate Yeager returns with a stirring new single, “Edit,” in which Yeager delivers a poignant exploration of self-acceptance and the journey to authenticity, especially for young queer people. The track is shared along-side and incredible, Princess Diaries-esque music video, that was brought to life by a queer woman-led video team. “Edit” comes just in time for pride month, encouraging listeners to challenge societal norms and celebrate individuality.

“I feel like the qualifier for a pride song is generally about self acceptance and living your truth. But I feel like it often gets lost that it takes a while to get there,” remarks Kate. “This isn’t about the destination. It’s about the journey. It’s about feeling the pressure to mute certain parts of yourself. To be less gay, less queer, to make yourself more palatable for other people. This song is the painful the realization that people don’t get the full you when you make changes to yourself for their happiness.”

Teaming up with Grammy-nominated producer Jared Anderson, Kate’s forthcoming EP Before the Lights Go Out explores themes of vulnerability, love, and self-discovery. Kate reflects on her collection of songs, “I am in my vulnerable era – there isn’t a lot of holding back. My music is crushingly blunt and unguarded.” The 2023 single “Fat” – about her lifelong struggle with being comfortable in her body – caught fire online, as a performance clip of the tune rapidly racked up over 15 million views on social media. The viral track inspired fans to share their own stories and garnered praise from fans and celebrities around the world.

Kate will be hitting the road this summer for a handful of U.S. tour dates.

Kate Yeager LIVE:

June 15th – Los Angeles, CA @ Hotel Cafe

June 20th – San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar

June 21st – Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy & Harriets

June 22nd – Mesa, AZ @ The Nile Coffee Shop

June 25th – Denver, CO @ Moon Room at the Summit

June 27th – San Francisco, CA @ Rickshaw Stop

June 29th – Portland, OR @ Hawthorne Theater Lounge

June 30th – Seattle, WA @ The Funhouse

