Daughter Of A Drum – Pink Breath

Daughter Of A Drum, the creative musical persona of multi-talented artist Aoife McAtamney, announces the release of her highly anticipated debut album, Pink Breath, on August 30th.

Alongside this unprecedented news comes the unveiling of her second single, “Hippy.”

Pink Breath offers a profound exploration of femininity, reclamation and self actualisation written over several years inspired by pivotal social movements such as Marriage Equality and The Repeal campaign, Aoife McAtamney has crafted a song cycle that resonates with depth and authenticity. Pink Breath invites listeners on a transformative journey, with each layer revealing a deeper meaning. ‘‘My Body is My Home’ is the opening line of Pink Breath and its artistic thesis statement, collaborating with visual artist Choy Ping Ní Chléirigh-Ng to create a symbolic language where each song contributes to a lexicon of freedom by Daughter Of A Drum

Before that, we give you “Hippy”, a vibrant anthem and homage to the iconic ‘Irish Mammy,’ embodying an infectious blend of whimsical depth. Penned during a moment of inspiration in the shower, the song marks Aoife’s inaugural venture into songwriting, nurtured by the guidance of esteemed mentor and beloved NYC artist, Justin Vivian Bond. Delivered with the feeling reminiscent of Alice in Wonderland’s wormhole, “Hippy” portrays the complexities of a woman navigating relationships while contemplating the role of motherhood. Set against a musical backdrop inspired by cabaret nights, the song’s irresistible rhythm urges listeners to dance. Produced by Alex Borwick and recorded at Sonic Studios, “Hippy” promises to captivate audiences with its audacious spirit and cheeky charm.

Daughter Of A Drum’s debut single, “Heal Me,” released on April 12th, offered a glimpse into the artist’s introspective journey, receiving widespread acclaim for its haunting vocals and evocative lyricism. With “Pink Breath” and the upcoming single “Hippy,” Aoife McAtamney continues to push artistic boundaries, offering audiences an immersive musical experience that transcends genre and convention.

As the release date approaches, anticipation mounts for the arrival of Pink Breath and “Hippy,” promising to cement Daughter Of A Drum’s status as a trailblazing artist in the global music landscape.

