Chinese American Bear – Feelin’ Fuzzy (毛绒绒的感觉)

Chinese American Bear is a C-pop duo, currently based in Seattle, who create eclectic bilingual (English/Chinese) ear candy. Composed of married couple Bryce Barsten and Anne Tong, the couple originally set out to only make a few songs for fun, but things changed for them after a surprising reaction to their first two singles “Hao Ma” & “Dumpling.” Those tracks accumulated 200,000+ listens across platforms and led to the duo signing on with China’s largest indie label Modern Sky. With a charmingly ramshackle DIY spirit, the pair make music that blends Chinese mando-pop and the Western indie pop canon, writing songs that flit between English and Mandarin, capturing a spirit of cross-cultural joy and longing, that is often poignant while never losing its sense of fun.

Today, CAB are announcing their signing to beloved UK independent label Moshi Moshi (Girl Ray, Anna Meredith, Hot Chip), and sharing a first single for their new label, a track called “Feelin’ Fuzzy (毛绒绒的感觉).”

#chineseamericanbear