Slow Fiction – Crush

Today, Brooklyn indie rock sweethearts, Slow Fiction, release their sophomore EP, Crush, via So Young Records.

Filled with anthemic hooks, raw energy and evocative lyrics, the EP captures the essence of fleeting moments and intense emotions. “Crush is an intimate snapshot of a life and a commentary on human nature as a whole. It represents the dual and cyclical nature of love and loss. To have, to hold, to break, to burn.”

Last year, Slow Fiction released their debut EP to much acclaim and performed a ton, appearing at SXSW and New Colossus. Now, the band has signed to So Young Records (Been Stellar, Lime Garden) and earlier this year, they kicked off this new era with a single entitled “Apollo.” They released “End Of The Night” earlier this week.

Slow Fiction are a Brooklyn five-piece, drawing from a lineage of explorative rock music and applying their genuine storytelling to anthemic hooks, which are delivered with verve from lead vocalist Julia Vassallo.

Upon returning from a stint in England, Slow Fiction will be playing a celebratory EP release show at Union Pool in Brookyln on May 30th

