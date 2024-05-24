Ruti – Lungs

Singer-songwriter Ruti, known for her enchanting blend of R&B, pop and jazz, is set to captivate audiences once again with her latest EP, ‘Lungs.’ With spellbinding vocals, emotive lyrics, and masterful piano ballads at the core of the project, Ruti delivers a musical experience that transcends genres and touches the soul. ‘Lungs’ features two brand new singles, a cover of ‘Everybody Wants To Rule the World’ and title track ‘Lungs’. From the haunting melodies to the heartfelt lyrics, each song on the EP invites listeners on a journey of introspection and raw emotion.

“I’ve actually been holding onto Lungs for a little while. Looking back I think I was a bit scared about how raw the emotion was especially coming the very small period of my life that inspired the song. I was a very anxious 19/20 year old and remember having really strong feeling about a person – the whole thing made me very unsure and insecure, especially because I didn’t ever really know what they were thinking. I was prone to having panic attacks at that time also, loss of breath was quite a big symptom. Hence the line “you might as well take my lungs away, cos I can’t breathe around you anyway..” I was panicking about this unknown and I was so in my head I’d created something out of not much at all. But every little bit of attention they gave me I was lapping it up and then kinda left hanging and rinse and repeat

Looking back the scenario makes me laugh a bit, but I’m glad I didn’t hold back in the studio with my co writers Emily Phillips and Wayne Wilkins. There’s so much drama, and the strings played but Davide Rossi, paired with the visuals, filmed at St John the Baptist’s in Shepherds Bush, is cinematic if i do say so myself! The most gorgeous sanctuary feels like the right place to be vulnerable and pouring my heart out like I am in this song.”

