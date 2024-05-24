ROJAZ – Cae La Noche

Hotly-tipped artist, DJ and producer ROJAZ announces new single ‘Cae La Noche’, taken from forthcoming EP La Noche due next month.

‘Cae La Noche’ lands on all platforms 24th May.

ROJAZ is an electronic artist, DJ from London and Barcelona whose unique sound fuses her Anglo-Spanish cultural mix into electronic music. Combining Spanglish lyrics with house, UKG, breakbeat and plethora of dance influences, she released her debut EP In The Morning in 2022, developed as part of her final Master’s project and met with widespread praise.

ROJAZ says :

“’Cae La Noche’ was written almost a year ago. It was one of the first tracks I self-produced for this EP where I stepped back and thought ‘wow okay I think I’ve got something here’. At the time, I was enjoying a lot of the 2010s dance music I’d grown up listening to, remembering some of my first club nights and teenage house parties. Coming out of a period where I’d built up a lot of pressure and emotional baggage around dating and love, I wanted to write about experiencing impulsive nights and fast romances without regrets or sadness whilst bringing in some of that nostalgic dance sound that takes me back to dancefloor memories. The lyrics – which allude to a fleeting yet passionate romantic encounter – stem from a more empowered and healthy place than my previous lyrics. This time, I’m the one to happily and quickly move on when the night is done.”

#rojazmusic