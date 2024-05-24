Bad Gyal & Ivy Queen –Perdió

Bad Gyal returns to share the remix of the summer, “Perdió” featuring legendary Reggeaton icon, Ivy Queen. Produced by MAG, whom the Spanish artist had previously collaborated with on her smash hits “Chulo” and “Chulo Pt. 2” featuring Young Miko and Toskischa, this dancehall-inspired single sees Ivy Queen and Bad Gyal joining forces for the first time ever to revel in their feminine strength and prowess.

Speaking on the single, Bad Gyal shares: “Ivy is a super important artist for me and being able to collaborate with a legend like her on Perdio has been incredible. I feel that her verse gives the song even more power, it takes it to another level, she always goes hard! She was the only person who could make this song bigger. Ivy is an idol for my entire generation. I love seeing how my work is able to inspire artists as influential as her.”

“Perdió” arrives alongside a music video directed by Stillz (Rosalía, Bad Bunny, Dua Lipa, Tainy, J Balvin) and produced by We Own The City that dives into the maximalism of the early 2000s reggaeton scene that Ivy Queen reigned over, with the artist donning an exact reproduction of her iconic nail art. In addition to this visual tribute to La Caballota, the music video makes references to the dosmilera aesthetic that currently informs Bad Gyal’s creative era.

This latest offering is a remix of “Perdió Este Culo,” the lead single from Bad Gyal’s debut album La Joia.

Upcoming Live Dates:

5/24 – New York, USA @ Avant Gardner

5/26 – Chicago, USA @ Sueños Music Festival [ SOLD OUT ]

5/30 – San Francisco, USA @ The Midway

6/1 – Los Angeles, USA @ The Novo

6/28 – Amsterdam, NL @ Latino Gang Festivals

6/29 – Brussels, BE @ Couleur Cafe Festival

7/6 – Roskilde, DK @ Roskilde Festival

#akabadgyal #ivyqueendiva