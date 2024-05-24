ALI – Trick Of The Light

Rising pop sensation ALI is set to captivate audiences once again with her latest release, “Trick Of The Light”, a hauntingly beautiful track that delves into the complexities of perception and self-discovery.

“Trick Of The Light” serves as a poignant reminder that appearances can be deceiving, exploring the stark contrast between the facade we present to the world and the inner struggles we grapple with in private. ALI shares, “It’s about the difference between what you let others see and what you keep for yourself, not letting others see through past the spotlight. That all that glitters is not gold.”

“Trick Of The Light” also embodies the artist’s defiance in the face of doubt and expectation, echoing the sentiments of failure that often accompany bold endeavors. ALI reflects, “Even I expected to fail. You always think that if that happened someday, everybody would come to you with the old ‘I told you’.”

