Laurel – Only One

Today, the British born, LA-based singer songwriter LAUREL shares her single, “Only One”, from her upcoming studio album PALPITATIONS, due for release on 14th June via Communion Records.

At the start of June, she will play two live shows in America: on June 4th in New York and June 6th in Los Angeles.

“Only One” explores the intoxicating euphoria of infatuation. With soaring vocals and soul-stirring instrumentation, the track weaves together themes of longing and desire with emotive lyricism: “You’re the only one that sets fire to my sun, burning with a fire when you look at me”. Inspired by the complexities of falling in love, “Only One” perfectly encapsulates the bittersweet in a polished, synth-infused piano ballad.

Speaking about the inspiration behind “Only One”, LAUREL says the track is about “Falling so deeply in love. It’s a new love but a sure love, surer than anything you’ve ever felt. It’s intimidating – you aren’t sure whether you can trust them yet, and they feel the same. A part of you wants to run away, but really you can’t. You don’t have a choice but to see it through because they’re the “only one.”

LAUREL live:

Tue 6.04 – New York, NY @ Baby’s All Right – tickets here (w/ Banoffee)

Thu 6.06 – Los Angeles, CA @ El Cid – tickets here (w/ Banoffee)

Sun 10.20 – Glasgow @ G2

Mon 10.21 – Manchester, UK @ Academy 3

Tue 10.22 – London, UK @ KOKO

Thu 10.24 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso

Fri 10.25 – Paris, FR @ Badaboum

Sun 10.27 – Antwerp, BE @ Kavka

Mon 10.28 – Cologne, GER @ Club Volta

Tue 10.29 – Berlin, GER @ Kreuzwerk

#classiclaurel