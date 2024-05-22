Susan O’Neill – Now in a Minute

Susan O’Neill has announced her solo album ‘Now in a Minute’ due for release this September. Recorded over the past 18 months between Clare and Cork, with Wexford brothers Cillian and Lorcan Byrne, Killian Browne and Christian Best also on producing duties.

Susan’s first album ‘Now in a Minute’ follows on from Susan’s 2021 collaboration album with Mick Flannery ‘In The Game’ which was nominated for the Choice Music Prize and the RTE 1 ‘Best Folk Album of the year’, The album was the biggest independent selling Irish album that year. As well as collaborating on many songs with all of the musicians on this new album, ‘Now in a Minute’ also see’s Susan reunite with Mick Flannery on a selection of co-writes for this record.

On announced the album today, Susan said:

“I’ve been tipping away at this thing behind the scenes. Now, it is an album and it’s finished. I’m very much looking forward to sharing it with you. I had a great pleasure sharing the process with these wonderful humans who helped me manifest these recordings. Thank you to everyone who listens, comments, and supports. It means more than you know”

In March, Susan released ‘Drive’ revealing her first new music since her ‘Now you see it’ EP in 2022. Accompanying the album announcement today, Susan has also released her official video for the second single to be released from the album ‘Bright Eyes’ filmed in the wilds of county Clare and produced by Susan herself.

Talking about the process Susan said: “It’s a collection of images and clips from places that I find joy. I’m a textural person, rocks, bones, salt & sea… I’m just exploring here, that’s all. That’s all I’m ever doing really”

Susan has also announced that she will return to The Galway Arts Festival on July 18th, as well as a performance at this year’s All Together now festival on August 3rd. A previously announced autumn Irish headline tour in support of ‘Now in a Minute’ Includes shows in Dublin, Kilkenny, Limerick, Sligo and Belfast. Susan is also special guest at Mick Flannery’s ‘Live at the Marquee’ show in Cork on June 21st

June 1 – When we next meet, Clonmel, IE

June 12 – Green Room 42, NYC, US

June 21 – Live at the Marquee, Cork, IE

June 30 – Night and Day, Roscommon, IE

July 18 – The Galway Arts Festival, IE

July 20 – Zitadelle, Berlin*, DE

July 21 – Wunderino Arena, Kiel*, DE

July 22 – Speicher, Husum, DE

July 23 – The Capitol, Hannover^, DE

July 24 – Zitadelle, Mainz +, DE

July 26 – Kunst!rasen, Bonn*, DE

July 27 – Heimspiel-Knyphausen Festival, DE

Aug 3 – All Together Now, IE

Aug 10 – Haldern Pop Festival, DE

Oct 10 – Dolans, Limerick, IE

Oct 11 – Glor, Ennis, IE

Oct 17 – Whelans, Dublin, IE

Oct 18 – Sandinos, Derry,IE

Oct 19 – Oh Yeah, Belfast, IE

Oct 20 – Spirit Store, Dundalk, IE

Oct 26 – Connollys – Leap, IE

Oct 27 – INEC – Killarney, IE

Oct 31 – Hawkswell Theatre, Sligo Live Festival, IE

Nov 2 – Theatre Royal, Waterford, IE

Nov 3 – Set Theatre, Kilkenny, IE

* w/ Jamie Cullum

^ w/ Calexico

+ w/ Zucchero

