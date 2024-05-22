A writer of songs that resonate with fans of both the twang of Stagecoach Festival and the pummeling rock ‘n roll of Sonic Temple, today Nashville’s Royale Lynn leans into her heavy side for her new single and music video “Death Wish” featuring Danny Worsnop of Asking Alexandria. An ode to first responders around the world, the song’s punishing alt-rock sonics pair Royale’s bright, clear tone with Danny’s charismatic rasp for an explosive collaboration.

Directed by Dylan Hryciuk (Spiritbox, Brand Of Sacrifice) and created with the help of a firefighting academy in Canada, Royale set out to visually depict the emotional and physical perils of real-life firefighters and their loved ones.

She explains,

“After writing the song I had a very specific vision for the video and knew it had to be perfect. Working with Dylan really helped bring everything together and I couldn’t be happier with how it turned out! This one goes out to all the first responders out there!”

“ “Death Wish” means a lot to me; it represents the next chapter of my life and my sound moving forward,” Royale continues. “I’m also very excited to have my buddy Danny Worsnop on the track. He brings the whole vision to life with his amazing vocals.”

Recently signed to Epitaph Records, the sky’s the limit as Royale Lynn shares more of her music and herself with the world. “I just want to create,” she says. “If I sound more rock on some days and more country on others? Who cares? Why stay in a box? It’s just not something I can do and remain authentically myself.”

Royale Lynn On Tour

June 21 – Chapel Hill, NC – Local 506

June 22 – Fernandina Beach, FL – Sadler Ranch

June 23 – Atlanta, GA – Purgatory at The Masquerade

June 25 – Nashville, TN – Cannery Hall

June 26 – Chicago, IL – Cobra Lounge

June 27 – Omaha, NE – Slowdown

June 29 – Manson, IA – Greater Crater Days

June 30 – Madison, WI – High Noon Saloon

July 10 – St. Louis, MO – Blueberry Hill (The Duck Room)

July 11 – Walcott, IA – Truckers Jamboree

July 12 – Kansas City, MO – Encore

Sept. 28 – Clarkston, MI – WRIF Fest @ Pine Knob Music Theatre

Sept. 29 – Louisville, KY – Louder Than Life Festival

Oct. 11 – Sacramento, CA – Aftershock Festival

