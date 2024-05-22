Raveena – Where Butterflies Go In the Rain

Following her single “Pluto,” Raveena announces a new album, Where the Butterflies Go in the Rain, due June 14th via Empire.

Alongside the album announcement Raveena shares a new single “Lucky,” which sees her embracing her earliest pop and R&B influences. The track embodies the divine feminine and opens with the delicate trickle of muffled piano keys resembling light dancing on water. The song’s lyrics exude a calm confidence while holding space for the tenderness that has long been a hallmark of her writing.

The single comes alongside a video directed by Isha Dipika Walia featuring Raveena falling in love with a life-size caterpillar. The video was inspired by visceral qualities in asian cinema including directors Tran Anh Hung, Apichatpong Weerasethakul, and Wong Kong Wai, and embraces ridiculous symbolism kept mundane and relatable.

This calmness speaks to a larger evolution in Raveena’s mental state over the last two years. Where the Butterflies Go in the Rain sees music continuing to play the central role as both a catalyst and medium in her personal and creative growth. With newfound clarity, Raveena delves into themes of new love, maturity, comfort, and domesticity that reflect the peace of mind she currently inhabits. Speaking on this evolution and how it informed the album’s creative, she shares, “Butterflies are so delicate that they have to hide in leaves and flowers until the rain passes so that their wings don’t get crushed in the rain. I felt like that was kind of a metaphor for where I was in my life. I needed to go back to comfort—to deep rest—and stop weathering storms.” On the most instinctual level it’s an album that should conjure simple pleasures like the joy of a summer road trip with loved ones.

Embracing the sounds of classic artists like Fleetwood Mac, Brandy, Bob Marley, Joni Mitchell, and Marvin Gaye, to name a few, Where the Butterflies Go in the Rain draws inspiration from people who, “are really good at capturing the beauty and loss of life in the same breath,” she describes. In her signature style, Raveena seamlessly unites that expansive songwriting with traditional Indian instruments and feel-good early 2000s pop hits —putting forth a work that’s more unabashedly herself than any that’s come before.

