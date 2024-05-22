Mui Zyu ft Miss Grit – Please Be Ok

Today, British Hong Kong London-based artist mui zyu shares final ethereal-pop single “please be ok” ft. Miss Grit ahead of the release of her anticipated new LP, nothing or something to die for, out this Friday (5/24), via Father/Daughter Records.

mui zyu shares: “‘please be ok’ means many things, it can be supportive, judgemental, mediocre, passable, fine (whatever that means), it can be good after bad, or bad after good, everything… or nothing – pure absurdity really. when i started this song i wondered if it would be ok to ask Miss Grit to help with it, when they said ‘ok’, i thought ‘ok this is the best news’. they brought all sorts of magic to the song and production making it extra special (which is more than ok).”

Live Dates

May 23 – Aarhus, DK @ Turkis (SPOR festival)

June 14 – Ipswich, UK @ Brighten the Corners

July 27 – Suffolk, UK @ Latitude Festival

Aug 30 – Dorset, UK @ End of the Road Festival

Aug 31 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester Psych Fest

Sep 13 – Oslo, NO @ Holmlia Kulturhavn (Ultima 2024)

Oct 11 – Rotterdam, NL @ Roodkapje

Oct 12 – Paris, FR @ L’Archipel

Oct 23 – Birmingham, UK @ Sunflower Lounge

Oct 24 – Glasgow, UK @ The Glad Cafe

Oct 25 – Newcastle, UK @ The Lubber Fiend

Oct 26 – Leeds, UK @ Headrow House

Oct 28 – Bristol @ Rough Trade

Oct 31 – London, UK @ King’s Place H2

Nov 13-15 – Brussels, BE @ Fifty Lab

