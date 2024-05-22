Carson McHone – ODES

Today, Carson McHone announces ODES. The four-song EP, featuring covers of Margo Guryan, Conway Twitty, Arthur Russell, and the MC5, will be released digitally by Merge Records, with an accompanying self-released 7-inch, on July 19,

in time for a string of headlining dates in the United States this summer. Along with the announcement, McHone is sharing a gorgeous video for her cover of Arthur Russell’s “I Couldn’t Say It to Your Face” that was shot and edited by Daniel Romano.

Carson McHone on “I Couldn’t Say It to Your Face”:

““I Couldn’t Say It to Your Face” challenged me. At first I was angry with the speaker, who seemed to be slipping cowardly out the back door. But now my relationship with the song has deepened—that is part of Arthur Russell’s magic. The A part, or choruses, are almost an apology, or at least an explanation, but then the B parts feel more self-righteous—so the song embodies a liminal space. I understand the meaning to be the first step in the process of understanding, perhaps of forgiveness. When I sing it, I am acknowledging that richness, that complexity. The fact that the original was an unreleased demo until it came out posthumously is poignant. Russell was such a prolific artist despite, or perhaps in accordance with, his personal struggles, and his unique sensitivity is so evident and yet also so relatable in his songs. I’m grateful we have access to his work, and this song in particular is a great reminder—people are complicated. I like to think we do what we can.”

In four songs, ODES ranges from interior contemplation to political disillusionment, coloring in shades of guitar pop, country rock, and garage psychedelia. McHone’s respect for these songs runs deep, and she approaches them thoughtfully, revealing stunning new facets of her craft as a singer and a bandleader.

Carson McHone will support Julie Doiron on a number of Canadian dates beginning May 29 in Montreal, as well as supporting her bandmates The Outfit on May 31. McHone’s U.S. dates begin on July 23 in New York City, culminating in an appearance at the Merge 35 festival in Carrboro, NC. Tickets for all dates are on sale now.

Carson McHone on tour:

May 25 Peterborough, ON – Take Cover Books (duo)

May 29 Montreal, QC – La Sala Rossa*

May 31 Burnstown, ON – Neat Cafe^

Jun 04 Ottawa, ON – The 27 Club*

Jun 05 Hamilton, ON – Into the Abyss*

Jun 06 Toronto, ON – The Monarch Tavern*

Jun 07 St. Catharines, ON – Warehouse Concert Hall*

Jul 19 Saskatoon, SK – Ness Creek Music Festival

Jul 23 New York, NY – Mercury Lounge

Jul 24 Richmond, VA – Get Tight Lounge

Jul 25 Carrboro, NC – Cat’s Cradle (Merge 35)

* w/ Julie Doiron

^ w/ The Outfit

