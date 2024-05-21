Oceanator – Everything Is Love and Death

Brooklyn’s Oceantor announces third full-length album, Everything Is Love and Death, out August 30 on Polyvinyl.

She also releases the new video “Get Out” directed by Paul DeSilva.

Elise says about the track: “Get Out is about fighting your brain and depression when it’s trying to immobilize you. I wanted to do a video on film, and the inspirations were Buffy and The Outsiders. So we figured if we were going Buffy anyway, might as well make it about literally fighting your demons and the idea for the video was born. Paul and Liz and I had a bunch of talks putting the idea together, and I’m very pleased with how it came out.”

Video Director’s Quote: “The concept for ‘Get Out’ came largely from Elise (of Oceanator) who wanted to create a fight scene homage to some favorites like Buffy the Vampire Slayer and the Outsiders. With the lyrics being a sort of rallying call to fight back against depression, we settled on a demon character who would steal a symbol of her tranquility and she would chase him down, stopping at nothing until she had regained that peace. Shooting on film was the obvious choice to get the gritty, textural quality we were looking for and Cinematographer Martin Parsekian did a great job capturing the mood, especially during the chaotic fight scene. We hope you enjoy our video for Oceanator’s ‘Get Out!'”

TOUR DATES

06/19 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom %

06/20 – Santa Cruz, CA @ Catalyst %

06/21 – Sacramento, CA @ Goldfield Trading Post %

06/22 – Albany, CA @ The Ivy Room %

06/23 – San Francisco, CA @ Bottom of the Hill %

07/08 – Baltimore, MD @ Metro #

07/09 – Richmond, VA @ Richmond Music Hall #

07/11 – Boston, MA @ Deep Cuts #

07/12 – Hamden, CT @ Space Ballroom #

08/24 – Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw ! [SOLD OUT]

% w/ Team Dresch

# w/ Bad Cop/Bad Cop

! w/ Jeff Rosenstock

