Nervosa –  The Great American Jailbreak Tour USA

Thrash metal mavens NERVOSA recently released their blistering fifth full-length, ‘Jailbreak’, to major acclaim.

They have now set their sights on North America, announcing their first headline tour of the USA and Canada beginning in late August 2024! On the road for nearly a month-and-a-half, the tour will visit major locations such as Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Vancouver, Brooklyn, Montreal, and Chicago – including seven total stops in Canada – coming to an end in mid-October. The tour will feature support from Lich King and Hatriot.

Tickets for this exciting tour will go on sale this Friday, May 24, at 12:00 PM EDT. VIP with meet & greet opportunities will be available and provided by Sound Rink.

NERVOSA’s Prika Amaral about the upcoming North American tour:

“We’re excited to be coming to North America with an awesome lineup of new wave thrash metal. We have waited so long to get back and will be bringing a very special show for you all! Don’t wait, get your tickets & VIP now. It’s our jailbreak!”

The Great American Jailbreak Tour

NERVOSA Headlining in North America

w/ Lich King and Hatriot

August 29 – Milwaukee, WI @ Blades Of Steel Festival

August 30 – Minneapolis, MN @ White Rock Lounge

August 31 – Iowa City, IA @ Wildwood

September 1 – Lincoln, NE @ Cosmic Eye

September 2 – Denver, CO @ HQ

September 4 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Aces High Saloon

September 5 – Boise, ID @ The Shredder

September 6 – Vancouver, BC, Canada @ The Rickshaw Theater

September 7 – Seattle, WA @ El Corazon / Funhouse

September 8 – Portland, OR @ Dante’s

September 10 – Sacramento, CA @ Harlow’s

September 11 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Usual Place

September 12 – San Diego, CA @ Brick By Brick

September 13 – Los Angeles, CA @ Whisky a Go Go

September 14 – Mesa, AZ @ The Nile Underground

September 15 – Tucson, AZ @ The Rock

September 16 – El Paso, TX @ The RockHouse

September 18 – Austin, TX @ Come and Take It Live

September 19 – Houston, TX @ The White Oak

September 20 – Dallas, TX @ RBC

September 21 – Fayetteville, AR @ George’s Majestic Lounge

September 22 – Nashville, TN @ The End

September 24 – Atlanta, GA @ Boggs Social & Supply

September 25 – Orlando, FL @ Conduit

September 27 – Spartanburg, SC @ Ground Zero

September 28 – Greensboro, NC @ Hangar 1819

September 29 – Jacksonville, NC @ Hooligans

October 2 – Mechanicsburg, PA @ Lovedraft’s

October 3 – Clifton, NJ @ Dingbatz

October 4 – Brooklyn, NY @ The Meadows

October 5 – Quebec City, Quebec, Canada @ La Source

October 6 – Montreal, Quebec, Canada @ Les Foufounes Électriques

October 8 – Ottawa, Ontario, Canada @ The 27 Club

October 9 – Kingston, Ontario, Canada @ The Mansion

October 10 – Toronto, Ontario, Canada @ Hard Luck

October 11 – London, Ontario, Canada @ Rum Runners

October 12 – Detroit, MI @ The Sanctuary

October 13 – Chicago, IL @ Reggies

