Jazmin Bean – The Traumatic Livelihood World Tour

On the heels of the success of their debut album Traumatic Livelihood, Jazmin Bean has announced their highly anticipated world tour.

Tickets for The Traumatic Livelihood World Tour are on sale this Friday, May 24, with early access to fans beginning today on Jazmin’s official website.

The Traumatic Livelihood World Tour will bring Jazmin to a number of cities across the U.K., Europe, and North America, marking their first return since last year’s The Terrified Tour. A complete list of tour dates are below.

JAZMIN BEAN LIVE ON THE TRAUMATIC LIVELIHOOD TOUR

SEPTEMBER

7 – Vogue Theater – Vancouver, BC

9 – The Showbox – Seattle, WA

10 – Crystal Ballroom – Portland, OR

12 – The Regency Ballroom – San Francisco, CA

14 – The Observatory North Park – San Diego, CA

15 – Observatory – Santa Ana, CA

16 – The Fonda Theatre – Los Angeles, CA

18 – The Complex – Salt Lake City, UT

19 – Gothic Theatre – Englewood, CO

21 – Granada Theater – Dallas, TX

23 – Eastside Bowl – Nashville, TN

25 – Saint Andrew’s Hall – Detroit, MI

26 – The Rave / Eagles Club – Milwaukee, WI

27 – House of Blues – Chicago, IL

29 – The Axis Club – Toronto, ON

30 – Le Studio TD – Montreal, QC

OCTOBER

2 – Union Transfer – Philadelphia, PA

3 – Space Ballroom – Hamden, CT

5 – Royale – Boston, MA

6 – 9:30 Club – Washington, DC

7 – Irving Plaza – New York, NY

13 – Pumpehuset – Copenhagen, DK

14 – Logo – Hamburg, DE

15 – Hole44 – Berlin, DE

17 – Strom – Munich, DE

18 – Luxor – Köln, DE

20 – La Bellevilloise – Paris, FR

21 – Botanique – Bruxelles, BE

22 – Tolhuistuin – Amsterdam, NL

25 – Heaven – London, GB

26 – SWG3 – Glasgow, GB

28 – Gorilla – Manchester, GB

