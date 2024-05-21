Today Australian indie rock band Eliza & the Delusionals are excited to announce their highly-anticipated second studio album Make It Feel Like The Garden out Friday, July 19 via Cooking Vinyl.

In anticipation of the upcoming release, the trio is sharing their second single, “Falling For You,” out today on all streaming services.

Written during a creative retreat in Napa, California, “Falling For You” explores the disorienting nature of emotional entanglements. Amid the chaos of feelings, the track delves into the struggle of maintaining one’s identity amidst the turmoil of love and longing.

Eliza Klatt (lead singer) comments, “’Falling For You’ was a personal favorite from the get-go for me. There’s just something about the driving beat and the soaring melodies that I love. We knew we wanted to experiment with saxophone for this record, and this song felt like the perfect track for that. I think there is so much emotion to it, and it’s such a beautiful part of the song. To me, lyrically it’s about not wanting to fall down the rabbit hole of falling in love but you just can’t help it.”

The band is also releasing a stunning video, created by Brisbane videographer and 3D designer Tom Carroll (@egumei) who brought to life the concept of the garden.

On the video, Eliza adds, “It was amazing seeing the whole visual side of things come together – seeing the entire Garden come to life the way he had imagined it. Visuals are always such an important part of a record to us, we always want to try something different and push the boundaries of the ideas we have. Kurt Skuse (guitarist) always has an out-of-the-box idea, and it’s just amazing to see the ideas when they come to fruition.”

#elizaandthedelusionals