Amyl and the Sniffers – U Should Not Be Doing That

Amy Taylor, Dec Martens, Gus Romer and Bryce Wilson, collectively known as Amyl and The Sniffers, have unleashed the incendiary new standalone single “U Should Not Be Doing That” / “Facts” via B2B Records / Virgin Music Group.

Recorded with Nick Launay (Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds, Yeah Yeah Yeahs) and accompanied by an appropriately raucous video featuring Steven Ogg, the first new music from the Melbourne, Australia foursome since its 2021 sophomore album Comfort To Me, “U Should Not Be Doing That” and “Facts” represent nothing short of a quantum leap. Taylor’s unmistakable vocals—which once moved Pitchfork to crown her “punk’s reigning snarl champion”—cut through with newfound range and confidence, while Martens, Romer and Wilson refine their magnetic proto-punk din to incorporate a radically expanded palette of sonic elements—spanning the AC/DC-esque rhythmic stomp of “U Should Not Be Doing That” to the Stooges-by-way-of-Black Flag guitar pyrotechnics of “Facts,” and beyond.

“Lyrically they’re both pretty self-explanatory. ‘U Should Not Be Doing That’ makes me laugh, but it’s also in a way poking fun at the shock that people still feel at a little bit of skimpy clothing, and the bitchy high school way that the music community still is (yes I’m talking to you random 40 year old metalheads sitting around a table doing lines and bitching about a 28 year old chick in a band for wearing shorts and ‘selling out’) but it mainly makes me laugh. It’s unconscious and meant nothing at the time of writing it but now I think it’s a comedic way of rubbing the dog’s nose in its own dog piss after it wee’d on your favorite rug or something.” —Amy Taylor

The “U Should Not Be Doing That” / “Facts” single is available now across digital platforms, with a physical 7″ release to follow on June 28.

Come summer, Amyl and The Sniffers will be bringing the live experience that The New Yorker noted “left audiences slack-jawed” to a haphazard mix of North American venues ranging from headlining club and theater gigs to stadium shows as special guests of Foo Fighters. The tour kicks off July 13 at Day In Day Out in Seattle, criss-crossing the continent with stops including New York’s Citi Field, Boston’s Fenway Park and headlining dates dotting the Northeast, Midwest and more, before coming to close with a two-night blowout at the Fonda Theater in Los Angeles.

AMYL AND THE SNIFFERS

North American Tour 2024

JUL 13, 2024 Day In Day Out Seattle, WA

JUL 19, 2024 Citi Field New York, NY *with Foo Fighters

JUL 20, 2024 White Eagle Hall Jersey City, NJ

JUL 21, 2024 Fenway Park Boston, MA *with Foo Fighters

JUL 23, 2024 Hersheypark Stadium Hershey, PA *with Foo Fighters

JUL 25, 2024 The Majestic Theatre Detroit, MI

JUL 28, 2024 Underground Music Showcase Denver, CO

JUL 30, 2024 Granada Theater Lawrence, KS

JUL 31, 2024 Mercury Ballroom Louisville, KY

AUG 1, 2024 HI-FI Annex Indianapolis, IN

AUG 3, 2024 Asbury Hall Buffalo, NY

AUG 4, 2024 Osheaga Montreal, QC

AUG 5, 2024 Higher Ground South Burlington, VT

AUG 7, 2024 Pioneer Courthouse Square Portland, OR

AUG 9, 2024 BMO Stadium Los Angeles, CA *with Foo Fighters

AUG 13, 2024 The Sound at Del Mar, CA

AUG 14, 2024 The Fonda Theatre Los Angeles, CA

AUG 15, 2024 The Fonda Theatre Los Angeles, CA

