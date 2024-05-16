Rlyblonde – Dumb Blonde

rlyblonde – the project of Brooklyn-based multidisciplinary artist Carina Allen – presents the music video for her new single, “Dumb Blonde.”

The “Dumb Blonde” music video was produced and directed by rlyblonde through her new production company, HOT CREATIVE. Viewers who have seen past rlyblonde videos might recognize small easter eggs throughout the video — look out for old video outfits featured as props, callbacks to past releases, and a breaking of the fourth wall that mixes fantasy and reality.

“Directing and producing my own videos is such an integral part of making music for me,” she elaborates. “I’m not just writing songs, I’m building an entire visual world for people to escape into.”

After years of being the go-to photographer, videographer and creative director for New York’s favorite indie acts, rlyblonde reintroduced herself in 2023 as a DIY rock darling with the release of her debut EP, ‘Fantasy.’ She released 5 self-directed & produced music videos alongside the EP, performed at iconic venues across New York City.

