Nikita Lev – We All Die Anyway & Now I Think Of You Unspeakably

Rising singer-songwriter Nikita Lev is making waves with her latest release, the captivating single “We All Die Anyway,” accompanied by the mesmerizing music video for “Now I Think of You Unspeakably,” directed by Michael Rees.

In 2023, Nikita began her journey as a music artist, deeply rooted in her love for guitar and piano, reflected in her extensive catalog of over 200 compositions. Her innate ability to weave poignant melodies that resonate with her personal experiences sets her apart in the indie/rock scene.

Having achieved significant milestones in the past year, including the release of six successful singles and performances at renowned showcases such as We Found New Music, We Do Awesome, and Saturdays at Seven, Nikita Lev is garnering well-deserved recognition. Her debut single, “Elegance,” garnered acclaim from SiriusXM, while MTV’s Spankin’ New and various MTV channels across Latin America have featured her talent. Notably, “Elegance” has amassed over 500,000 streams on Spotify alone, further cementing Nikita’s growing fan base.

“We All Die Anyway” delves into the theme of solitude and self-reflection, portraying a journey of grappling with loneliness by pushing others away.

The “Now I Think of You Unspeakably” Music Video, directed by Michael Rees (known for his work with artists like Charlie XCX, The Kid LARoi, and Drake), beautifully complements the song’s emotional depth. From hauntingly abandoned interiors to serene snowy landscapes, the video captures Nikita Lev’s introspective journey with compelling visuals that mirror the song’s intricate lyricism.

Nikita draws inspiration from a diverse range of artists such as The 1975, St Vincent, Arctic Monkeys, and Leonard Cohen, infusing her music with clever lyrics and storytelling prowess.

