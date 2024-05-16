Jinjer – Home Back

JINJER, Ukraine’s most dynamic musical force, has just unleashed a new live video for their gripping anti-war anthem, “Home Back”.

The live version of the song is cut from their highly anticipated first official live DVD/BluRay, ‘Live in Los Angeles’, set to be released this Friday, May 17 via Napalm Records. Originally the track appeared on JINJER’s 2019 studio album, ‘Macro’. This meaningful song holds profound significance and perfectly embraces the sense of the new live album. In fact, filmed on December 22, 2022 at The Wiltern in Los Angeles, CA, USA, ‘Live in Los Angeles’ not only honors their endurance through recent challenges, but also celebrates their triumphant 15-year journey.

During these years, JINJER attained remarkable milestones, touring globally and captivating millions at prestigious festivals like Hellfest, Rock am Ring, Graspop Metal Meeting, Download Festival, and Rocklahoma USA. Moreover, their latest triumph, the acclaimed studio album Wallflowers, broke charts worldwide, soaring to #1 on both the US Billboard Top New Artist Album charts and Canadian Hard Music album charts, #2 on the US Hard Music album charts, #5 on the official UK Rock & Metal album charts, and #7 on the official German album charts.

JINJER on “Home Back”:

“Since its original release back in 2019, ‘Home Back’ has become another anthem for JINJER and our followers. From its upbeat musical groove to its lyrics charged with pacifism and unfortunate predictions about the state of the world we find ourselves in today, we felt like this was no-brainer to release as the third single for the ‘Live In Los Angeles’ DVD!”

‘Live in Los Angeles’ was a spontaneous decision by the band, recorded as raw as possible, to emphasize the passion that can come from a live show. This release is an explosive mixture of JINJER’s discography – featuring fan favorites like “Sit Stay Roll Over”, “Call Me A Symbol” and the game-changing “Pisces”. The live album contains 16 songs in various audio formats, with some strictly limited: the Deluxe Digipack features not only a DVD, but also two more songs, “Wallflower” & “Disclosure!”, recorded in Paris in 2023.

JINJER on ‘Live in Los Angeles’:

“Our sold-out Los Angeles show at the end of our 2022 tour was the perfect time and place to do something special – something like a long-awaited DVD/live album by JINJER! The totally packed, legendary venue, the crazy West Coast vibes, and most importantly, the band delivering it with full force after being on tour for 6 months around the globe – from Europe to Australia and back to the USA – made this an extra special night. For the fans who joined us that night at The Wiltern, it was an unforgettable concert, but now every single JINJER supporter around the world can experience and enjoy an ideal set featuring our biggest hits from older albums as well as recent bangers. This is not just a DVD or a live album, but a celebration of the first 15 years of the JINJER story, right before we move on to the next chapter…”

Experience JINJER Live:

Festivals 2024

03.08.2024 RO – Rasnov / Rockstadt Extreme Fest

05.08.2024 TR – Istanbul / Freedoom Metal Festival

08.08.2024 ES – Villena / Leyendas del Rock

09.08.2024 CZ – Jaromer / Brutal Assault

10.08.2024 FR – Cercoux / Festival 666

11.08.2024 BE – Kortrijk / Alcatraz

15.08.2024 DE – Dinkelsbühl / Summer Breeze

17.08.2024 FR – Carhaix / Motocultor

18.08.2024 CH – Vallamand / Rock The Lakes

21.09.2024 US – Brooklyn, NY / Metal Injection Fest

29.09.2024 US – Louisville, KY / Louder Than Life

13.10.2024 US – Sacramento, CA / Aftershock Festival

Celebrating Life Through Death – European Farewell Tour 2024

JINJER as special guest for Sepultura,

w/ Obituary (Main Support) & Jesus Piece (Opener)

30.10.2024 FR – Paris / Zenith Paris

31.10.2024 DE – Offenbach am Main / Stadthalle

01.11.2024 DE – Hamburg / Inselpark Arena

02.11.2024 DE – Cologne / Palladium

03.11.2024 NL – Den Bosch / The Rock Circus

05.11.2024 BE – Brussels / AB Box

06.11.2024 LU – Esch-Sur-Alzette / Rockhal

08.11.2024 UK – Manchester / Manchester Academy – SOLD OUT!

09.11.2024 IE – Dublin / Olympia Theatre – SOLD OUT!

10.11.2024 IE – Belfast / The Telegraph Building

11.11.2024 UK – Glasgow / Barrowland Ballroom

12.11.2024 UK – London / Hammersmith Apollo

14.11.2024 CH – Zurich / The Hall

15.11.2024 DE – Ludwigsburg / MHP Arena

16.11.2024 DE – Munich / Zenith

17.11.2024 HU – Budapest / Barba Negra Red Stage

19.11.2024 DE – Leipzig / Haus Auensee

20.11.2024 AT – Vienna / Gasometer

21.11.2024 PL – Katowice / Spodek

22.11.2024 DE – Berlin / Columbiahalle

23.11.2024 CZ – Prague / O2 Universum – SOLD OUT!

24.11.2024 CZ – Prague / O2 Universum

Latin America Tour 2024

+ special guests: Heaven Shall Burn

30.11.2024 BR – Porto Alegre / Opiniao

01.12.2024 BR – Curitiba / Tork and Roll

03.12.2024 BR – Belo Horizonte / Mister Rock

05.12.2024 BR – Brasilia / Toinha

07.12.2024 BR – Rio de Janeiro / Circo Voador

08.12.2024 BR – Sao Paulo / Terra SP

10.12.2024 AR – Buenos Aires / Teatro Flores

12.12.2024 CL – Santiago / Teatro Caupolican

14.12.2024 CO – Bogota / Calle 13

15.12.2024 CR – San Jose / Pepper’s Club

18.12.2024 MX – Guadalajara / C4 *

19.12.2024 MX – San Luis Potosí / Centro de las Artes *

20.12.2024 MX – Mexico City / Circo Volador *

*no HSB

