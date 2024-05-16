Ionnalee – La La Love

Nine albums into her storied career, Swedish audio-visual pioneer ionnalee shares her first ever love song, “la la love,” from her upcoming album Close Your Eyes (English language version) & Blund (Swedish language version) on June 21st via TWIMC.

About the new song ionnalee reflected, “It’s about looking at oneself from a wider point of view like one could in a dream, with all the physical disconnect in a less integrated world are we losing the power to feel love? I grew up with music reminding me about “love love love” but that doesn’t reach me anymore. So I want the song to be my first song ever about just that, ’cause over my 9 albums made, I’ve been yet to write my first song about love.”

Recorded in two languages English and Swedish, the new record was made with close collaborator Claes Björklund, and sees a return to the electronic textures and analogue sounds that have brought ionnalee a fervent and devoted fanbase. Lee reflected, “I recently moved out of Stockholm back to the area where I grew up in Östergötland. I’ve begun converting this old farmhouse into a studio. Singing in my mother tongue gives my artistry a different angle and that feels really exciting – it’s like exploring a new language!”

2024 Tour dates below w/ Jenny Wilson as support

May 17 – Philadelphia, Underground Arts

May 18 – Brooklyn, Warsaw

May 22 – Chicago, Subterranean

May 24 – Denver, Oriental Theatre

May 29 – Phoenix, Nile Theater

June 1 – Los Angeles, Belasco

June 2- San Diego, Voodoo Room

June 4 – San Francisco, Great American Music Hall

June 6 – Seattle, The Crocodile

June 7 – Portland, Wonder Ballroom

Sep 28 – Stockholm, Fotografiska (360° audio visual experience)

Sep 29 – Stockholm, Fotografiska (360° audio visual experience)

