The Decemberists – Oh No!

Today, The Decemberists have released a new single, “Oh No!” The track, which appears on their forthcoming new album is chock full of The Decemberists most defining characteristics – vibrant storytelling, rich musicality and a cleverness that’s become signature to Meloy’s lyricism.

Colin Meloy on “Oh No!”

“Oh No!” is the sort of song that just tumbles out of you. It all started with the first line — “It was on a wedding night / How they danced by the firelight” — and flowed from there. In my mind, the narrator of the song is channeling the two brothers from Emir Kusturica’s immortal film, ‘Underground.’ This song is about causing havoc, causing chaos, its narrator forever followed by an even greater form of chaos, a great darkness. But it’s a darkness you can dance to!

The Decemberists new album, As It Ever Was, So It Will Be Again, will be out on June 14th via YABB Records (Thirty Tigers).

Their 9th studio album after a 6 year hiatus, is a remarkable double album produced by lead-singer Colin Meloy and Tucker Martine and features guest appearances from The Shins’ James Mercer and REM’s Mike Mills.

Tour Dates:

– co-bill w/ The Head And The Heart ^

-w/ Special Guest Ratboys unless noted with a “*”

May 15: Austin, TX – Bass Concert Hall

May 17: St Louis, MO – The Pageant

May 18: Milwaukee, WI – Riverside Theater

May 19: St. Paul, MN – Palace Theatre – SOLD OUT

May 21: Chicago, IL – Salt Shed – SOLD OUT

May 22: Detroit, MI – Royal Oak Music Theater – SOLD OUT

May 23: Indianapolis, IN – Rock the Ruins

May 24: Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium

July 12: Bend, OR – Hayden Homes Amphitheater^

July 13: Oakland, CA – Fox Theater

July 14: Los Angeles, CA – The Bellwether – SOLD OUT

July 15: Los Angeles, CA – The Bellwether

July 18: San Diego, CA – Humphrey’s – SOLD OUT

July 19: Tucson, AZ – Rialto Theater

July 20: Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren

July 22: Santa Fe, NM – The Bridge at Santa Fe Brewing – SOLD OUT

July 23: Denver, CO – The Mission Ballroom

July 24: Sandy, UT – Sandy Amphitheater

July 26: Missoula, MT – Kettlehouse Amphitheater

July 27: Spokane, WA – Spokane Pavilion

July 29: Vancouver, BC – Queen Elizabeth Theatre

July 31: Seattle, WA – Woodland Park Zoo Amphitheatre* – SOLD OUT

August 1: Seattle, WA – Woodland Park Zoo Amphitheatre* – SOLD OUT

August 2: Bellingham, WA – Mount Baker Theatre

August 3: Troutdale, OR – McMenamins Edgefield*

August 25: London, UK – All Points East

