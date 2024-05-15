The Decemberists – Oh No!
Today, The Decemberists have released a new single, “Oh No!” The track, which appears on their forthcoming new album is chock full of The Decemberists most defining characteristics – vibrant storytelling, rich musicality and a cleverness that’s become signature to Meloy’s lyricism.
Colin Meloy on “Oh No!”
“Oh No!” is the sort of song that just tumbles out of you. It all started with the first line — “It was on a wedding night / How they danced by the firelight” — and flowed from there. In my mind, the narrator of the song is channeling the two brothers from Emir Kusturica’s immortal film, ‘Underground.’ This song is about causing havoc, causing chaos, its narrator forever followed by an even greater form of chaos, a great darkness. But it’s a darkness you can dance to!
The Decemberists new album, As It Ever Was, So It Will Be Again, will be out on June 14th via YABB Records (Thirty Tigers).
Their 9th studio album after a 6 year hiatus, is a remarkable double album produced by lead-singer Colin Meloy and Tucker Martine and features guest appearances from The Shins’ James Mercer and REM’s Mike Mills.
Tour Dates:
– co-bill w/ The Head And The Heart ^
-w/ Special Guest Ratboys unless noted with a “*”
May 15: Austin, TX – Bass Concert Hall
May 17: St Louis, MO – The Pageant
May 18: Milwaukee, WI – Riverside Theater
May 19: St. Paul, MN – Palace Theatre – SOLD OUT
May 21: Chicago, IL – Salt Shed – SOLD OUT
May 22: Detroit, MI – Royal Oak Music Theater – SOLD OUT
May 23: Indianapolis, IN – Rock the Ruins
May 24: Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium
July 12: Bend, OR – Hayden Homes Amphitheater^
July 13: Oakland, CA – Fox Theater
July 14: Los Angeles, CA – The Bellwether – SOLD OUT
July 15: Los Angeles, CA – The Bellwether
July 18: San Diego, CA – Humphrey’s – SOLD OUT
July 19: Tucson, AZ – Rialto Theater
July 20: Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren
July 22: Santa Fe, NM – The Bridge at Santa Fe Brewing – SOLD OUT
July 23: Denver, CO – The Mission Ballroom
July 24: Sandy, UT – Sandy Amphitheater
July 26: Missoula, MT – Kettlehouse Amphitheater
July 27: Spokane, WA – Spokane Pavilion
July 29: Vancouver, BC – Queen Elizabeth Theatre
July 31: Seattle, WA – Woodland Park Zoo Amphitheatre* – SOLD OUT
August 1: Seattle, WA – Woodland Park Zoo Amphitheatre* – SOLD OUT
August 2: Bellingham, WA – Mount Baker Theatre
August 3: Troutdale, OR – McMenamins Edgefield*
August 25: London, UK – All Points East
