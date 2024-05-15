Sydney Sherrill – Luckiest Girl Alive

Today, singer-songwriter Sydney Sherrill has announced her new EP Luckiest Girl Alive, out July 12th.

The project acts as a time capsule of her youth, encompassing the various emotions she experienced personally or witnessed from those around her. Setting the tone for what’s to come, Sydney has also released her new single and title track, “Luckiest Girl Alive,” which showcases her dynamic vocals as she speaks on having life fall into place after meeting that special someone. In the accompanying music video, directed by Sam Leviton, viewers get a first-hand look at her path to future-stardom.

“‘Luckiest Girl Alive’ is such a special track to me. I loved writing it, making it, and it’s one of my favorites to perform live,” shares Sydney. “It’s my version of a love song but really it’s a love song to myself. It’s about feeling on fire when things start to feel like they’re finally going your way.”

On the Luckiest Girl Alive EP, she adds,” I am so excited to be releasing this EP! I am so proud of the songs and the journey that it took making them. I’m really glad to be exploring this new sound as I continue developing who I am as a person and as an artist. I can’t wait for everyone to hear it!”

#sydney.sherrill