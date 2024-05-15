Sammy Rae & The Friends – Something For Everybody

Today, Sammy Rae & The Friends have announced their glorious debut album, Something For Everybody out September 20th via Nettwerk.

The album announcement comes alongside the release of the album’s lead single, the uplifting “We Made It (Feat. Celisse).”

On the new single, Sammy Rae shares “It’s a song about regular everyday people who are proud of themselves and their accomplishments, working hard for the life they want. This is an answer to those who say ‘one day you’ll make it when…’ or ‘you’ll know you’ve made it when…’. A song about contentment where you are, and the little steps and achievements that actually make for a happy and fulfilled life.” Listen and share “We Made It (Feat. Celisse).”

As a child Sammy Rae had an “aha” moment, while watching an episode of Vh1’s Behind The Music on Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band. Though she was already writing songs and playing music at a young age, a different type of ambition struck her – she wanted to be a band leader. It was at this moment that the idea for her musical project was born. She went on to establish a group of remarkable musicians, each with their own unique talent and together an unstoppable collective. In the last few months Sammy Rae has released “I Get It Now,” “Thieves” and “Coming Home Song,” and together they mark the first three releases of new recorded music since she burst onto the scene with her two EPs The Good Life (2018) and Let’s Throw a Party (2021). Since those early releases, Sammy Rae & The Friends have become a juggernaut. With a live experience that fans liken to church…or communion, however you see it, it’s an exultation and a cathartic release like no other musical act can offer. In the few years since she started workshopping her live show at NYC’s Rockwood Music Hall, she’s grown to selling out 5000 cap venues from London to LA and continues to add to her fervent fanbase.

Sammy Rae & The Friends have announced a major North American tour taking place this fall. The dates will kick off on September 30th at Stage AE in Pittsburgh, PA and include several multi-night residencies including Showbox SoDo in Seattle, WA on October 11th and 12th, two hometown shows at Terminal 5 in New York City on November 8th and 9th, Academy of Music in Northampton, MA on November 12th and 13th and a return Roadrunner in Boston on November 15th and 16th. Drag Queen and environmental and LGBTQ activist Pattie Gonia will open several of the dates on the tour.

TOUR DATES:

# w/ Mika

+ w/ The Avett Brothers

! w/ Corook

^ w/ Pattie Gonia

* w/ support from Sir Woman

& w/ Wic Whitney

July 05 – Noches del Botánico Festival – Madrid, SPAIN

July 07 – Down The Rabbit Hole Festival – Ewijk, GERMANY

July 09 – Kew The Music – London, UK#

July 12 – North Sea Jazz Festival – Rotterdam, NETHERLANDS

Aug 20 – KEMBA Live! – Columbus, OH+

Aug 21 – Masonic Temple – Detroit, MI+

Aug 23 – Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica – Cleveland, OH+

Aug 24 – Megacorp Pavillion – Newport, KY+

Sept 30 – Stage AE – Pittsburgh, PA

Oct 02 – The Sylvee – Madison, WI

Oct 03 – Palace Theatre – St. Paul, MN

Oct 04 – Val Air Ballroom – West Des Moines, IA

Oct 06 – Mission Ballroom – Denver, CO!

Oct 10 – Commodore Ballroom – Vancouver, BC CANADA^

Oct 11 – Showbox SoDo – Seattle, WA^

Oct 12 – Showbox SoDo – Seattle, WA^

Oct 13 – Grand Lodge – Forest Grove, OR^

Oct 15 – Fox Theatre – Oakland, CA^

Oct 17 – Hollywood Palladium, Los Angeles, CA^

Oct 18 – Humphrey’s – San Diego, CA^

Oct 19 – Marquee Theatre – Tempe, AZ*

Oct 21 – Lensic PAC – Santa Fe, NM*

Oct 23 – Tower Theatre, Oklahoma City, OK*

Oct 25 – Midland Theatre – Kansas City, MO*

Oct 26 – Hi-Fi Annex – Indianapolis, IN*

Oct 27 – The Salt Shed – Chicago, IL&

Oct 29 – History – Toronto, ON CANADA

Oct 30 – Rialto Theatre – Montreal QC – CANADA

Nov 01 – The Flynn – Burlington, VT

Nov 02 – State Theatre – Portland, ME

Nov 03 – Landmark Theatre – Syracuse, NY

Nov 08 – Terminal 5 – New York, NY

Nov 09 – Terminal 5 – New York, NY^

Nov 11 – Ulster PAC – Kingston, NY^

Nov 12 – Academy of Music – Northampton, MA^

Nov 13 – Academy of Music – Northampton, MA^

Nov 15 – Roadrunner – Boston, MA^

Nov 16 – Roadrunner – Boston, MA

#sammyraemusic