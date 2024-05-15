Rosecoloredworld – Cold Day In Hell

Today, Rosecoloredworld announce their signing to Velocity Records and share their single “Cold Day In Hell.”

“WE SIGNED A RECORD DEAL WITH VELOCITY RECORDS!!!!! Holy shit, you guys — we really did it. We could not be more stoked for this new era of RCW and are so incredibly thankful for each and every one of you rocking with us. Sometimes, your dreams really do become reality. Thank you all for being a part of our rosecoloredworld. Cheers to a new beginning,” says band members Rae and Addison.

The song is powered by a ferocious, alt rock battery. Gorgeous vocal interplay, propulsive riffing, and arena-sized choruses abound. It may be “a cold day in hell,” but this track is straight fire.

“‘cold day in hell’ was the final song we wrote for our upcoming debut EP,” the band says. “It’s about those moments where we feel trapped in a never-ending cycle of self-doubt and turmoil. Sometimes, those moments can feel tremendously heavy, like where every day feels like Groundhog Day — in the worst way. We’ve learned that the only true way out is through. This is an anthem for all of those who are fighting their own battles, offering support and hope amidst the struggle of the human condition.”

The new music was produced by Tom Denney (A Day To Remember, Dayseeker, Pierce The Veil, Wage War). The band recently played at Kill Iconic Fest and opened for both SUM 41 and NOAHFINNCE. They will hit the road with The Dangerous Summer this June and July.

ROSECOLOREDWORLD ON TOUR:

WITH THE DANGEROUS SUMMER:

6/21 — Richmond, VA — The Canal Club

6/22 — West Columbia, SC — New Brookland Tavern

6/23 — Atlanta, GA — Aisle 5

6/25 — Jacksonville, FL — Underbelly

6/26 — Orlando, FL — The Social

6/28 — Austin, TX — The Parish

6/29 — Dallas, TX — Club Dada

7/2 — Mesa, AZ — The Nile Theatre Underground

7/3 — San Diego, CA — Soda Bar

7/5 — Anaheim, CA — Chain Reaction

7/6 — Las Vegas, NV —The Usual Place

7/7 — Salt Lake City, UT — Soundwell

7/9 — Denver, CO — Bluebird Theater

7/11 — St. Paul, MN — Turf Club

7/12 — Chicago, IL— Beat Kitchen

7/13 — Detroit, MI — Lager House

7/15 — Toronto, ON — Velvet Underground

7/18 — Philadelphia, PA — Kung Fu Necktie

7/19 — Lowell, MA —Taffeta Music Hall

7/20 — Asbury Park, NJ — House of Independents

7/21 — Brooklyn, NY — The Sultan Room

