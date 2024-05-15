Eve Essex – Room With A View

The Fabulous Truth is an homage to the anti-hero — an eight song suite that explores moral ambiguities, life in the shadows, and the possibility of escape from social expectations. The second full-length album by composer and multi-instrumentalist Eve Essex, The Fabulous Truth is both an ecstatic paean to liberty and an intense look at the psychological prices paid for seeking independence in an unforgiving world.

Drawing on influences as diverse as trip-hop, outlaw country, kosmische, spiritual jazz, avant-garde classical, and—yes—musical theater, Essex sets jewel-like portraits of rebellion against a velvet-black background of stormy electronics and uneasy minimalism.

The Fabulous Truth album is set for a June 21st release via Soap Library in digital, cassette, and LP formats — a first for the label. Cassettes are accompanied by an embroidered patch that mirrors James JA Mercer’s cover artwork.

Following the release of title track “The Fabulous Truth,” today Essex shares the new single and video “Room With A View” alongside the announcement of a slate of summer tour dates. The haunting, elegiac new single is brilliantly brought to life by Andy Cahill in the accompanying animated video as well.

Eve Essex Tour Dates:

Friday, May 24th @ Hart Bar, Brooklyn, NY

w/ ewa awe, kyyberwall, Bookworms, DJ UCC Harlo

Sunday, May 26th @ Unnameable Books, Brooklyn NY

w/ Sadie Powers, Nat Homer, Turin Mass, DJ Winged Eros

Thursday, May 30th @ Shed Projects Presents at Dunlap’s Corner Bar, Cleveland, OH

w/ Prostitutes (James Donadio), Slugg, DJ Clubby The Disco Baller

Sunday, June 23rd @ Pilot Light, Knoxville, TN

w/ TBA

Sunday, July 14th @ Drkmttr, Nashville, TN

w/ Eve Maret, Body Electric

Friday, August 2nd @ No Place Gallery, Columbus, OH

w/ Jacoti Sommes

Sunday, August 4th @ Rhizome, Washington D.C.

w/ Animal, Surrender!

Saturday, August 17th @ Lost Bag, Providence, RI

w/ Russian Tsarlag, Tayla R + TBA

