Chrissy Chlapecka – 10 Boyfriends
Today, queen of girlie pop and bisexual TikTok sensation Chrissy Chlapecka releases cheeky new single “10 Boyfriends” ahead of her highly anticipated debut EP Girlie Pop out June 5. An explosion of fun synthy pop with 80’s sitcom visuals, the boppy track is quintessential Chrissy. The tongue in cheek lyricism is all about having fun, being hot and living by the absolute truth that “a pretty girl should never have just one guy.”
The new single follows “I’m Really Pretty” and sapphic cheerleader single “Verse”, conjuring a scene a la 90’s queer classic, But I’m A Cheerleader, or last year’s Bottoms. The queer icon is also on tour this pride season, kicking off with a sold out EP release show in LA and hitting major cities, with stops at cultural hubs like The Grammy Museum and 92NY along the way.
2024 TOUR DATES
Thursday, May 30
Solid Pink Disco
DJ Trixie Mattel, DJ Mateo Segade, Jan Sport & Chrissy Chlapecka
Stone Pony Summer Stage – 909 Ocean Ave N, Asbury Park, NJ
Doors 5:00pm – All Ages, 21+ Bar
Wednesday, June 5
Spotlight: Chrissy Chlapecka
Talkback Moderated by Tomás Mier (Rolling Stone)
The Grammy Museum – 800 W Olympic Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
Thursday, June 6
Chrissy Chlapeck
The Moroccan Lounge – 901 1st St, Los Angeles, CA
Doors 6:30pm – All ages
Monday, June 10
Chrissy Chlapecka
w/ Priyanka & Griffin Maxwell Brooks
Elsewhere (Rooftop) – 599 Johnson Ave, Brooklyn, NY
Doors 7:00pm – Ages 16+
Wednesday, June 12
Chrissy Chlapecka in Performance & Conversation
w/ Griffin Maxwell Brooks
92NY – 1395 Lexington Ave, New York, NY
Friday, June 14
Sweet Spot Baltimore Pride
Rams Head Live! – 20 Market Pl, Baltimore, MD
Doors 9:00pm – Ages 18+
Saturday, June 15
State Street Pride
Chrissy Chlapecka Headliner
13 W State Street, Columbus, OH
3:00-10:00pm
Thursday, June 27
Chrissy Chlapecka
Schubas Tavern – 3159 N Southport Ave Chicago, IL
Doors 7:30 – Ages 18+
