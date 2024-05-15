Chrissy Chlapecka – 10 Boyfriends

Today, queen of girlie pop and bisexual TikTok sensation Chrissy Chlapecka releases cheeky new single “10 Boyfriends” ahead of her highly anticipated debut EP Girlie Pop out June 5. An explosion of fun synthy pop with 80’s sitcom visuals, the boppy track is quintessential Chrissy. The tongue in cheek lyricism is all about having fun, being hot and living by the absolute truth that “a pretty girl should never have just one guy.”

The new single follows “I’m Really Pretty” and sapphic cheerleader single “Verse”, conjuring a scene a la 90’s queer classic, But I’m A Cheerleader, or last year’s Bottoms. The queer icon is also on tour this pride season, kicking off with a sold out EP release show in LA and hitting major cities, with stops at cultural hubs like The Grammy Museum and 92NY along the way.

2024 TOUR DATES

Thursday, May 30

Solid Pink Disco

DJ Trixie Mattel, DJ Mateo Segade, Jan Sport & Chrissy Chlapecka

Stone Pony Summer Stage – 909 Ocean Ave N, Asbury Park, NJ

Doors 5:00pm – All Ages, 21+ Bar

Wednesday, June 5

Spotlight: Chrissy Chlapecka

Talkback Moderated by Tomás Mier (Rolling Stone)

The Grammy Museum – 800 W Olympic Blvd, Los Angeles, CA

Thursday, June 6

Chrissy Chlapeck

The Moroccan Lounge – 901 1st St, Los Angeles, CA

Doors 6:30pm – All ages

Monday, June 10

Chrissy Chlapecka

w/ Priyanka & Griffin Maxwell Brooks

Elsewhere (Rooftop) – 599 Johnson Ave, Brooklyn, NY

Doors 7:00pm – Ages 16+

Wednesday, June 12

Chrissy Chlapecka in Performance & Conversation

w/ Griffin Maxwell Brooks

92NY – 1395 Lexington Ave, New York, NY

Friday, June 14

Sweet Spot Baltimore Pride

Rams Head Live! – 20 Market Pl, Baltimore, MD

Doors 9:00pm – Ages 18+

Saturday, June 15

State Street Pride

Chrissy Chlapecka Headliner

13 W State Street, Columbus, OH

3:00-10:00pm

Thursday, June 27

Chrissy Chlapecka

Schubas Tavern – 3159 N Southport Ave Chicago, IL

Doors 7:30 – Ages 18+

