Blair Gun – Don’t Think

Today, SoCal band Blair Gun has released “Don’t Think,” the second single from their sophomore LP, There Are No Rival Clones Here (June 7 via Enabler No. 6 Records and sonaBLAST!).

Also announced today is a summer U.S. tour with stops including Los Angeles, Nashville, and their hometown of San Diego. Blair Gun will later be supporting alt-rock band Nada Surf in LA this fall. See below for show details.

“Don’t Think” is a jagged take on bluesy riffs, with infused punk and scratchy guitars over an acoustic riff and a Shaggs-esque chorus. Says vocalist and guitarist Joedin Morelock, “I wrote it about how hard it can be for anyone to make meaningful change in their life and how often we can all end up complacent in toxic situations.”

TOUR DATES ( ~ tickets at the door)

June 6 – Ground Zero – Phoenix, AZ ~

June 7 – Wagon Wheel – Albuquerque, NM ~

June 8 – Chapel of Soup – Lubbock, TX ~

June 9 – Hotel Vegas – Austin, TX – Get Tickets

June 12 – Rubber Gloves – Denton, TX – Get Tickets

June 13 – Vino’s – Little Rock, AR ~

June 15 – The Grunge Pit – Nashville, TN ~

June 16 – Chapel of St. Philip Neri – Louisville, KY ~

June 19 – Farewell – Kansas City, MO ~

June 22 – The Laundry Room Block Party – Fort Collins, CO ~

June 23 – The Beehive – Salt Lake City, UT – Get Tickets

July 6 – SOMA – San Diego, CA ~

July 9 – Gold Diggers – Los Angeles, CA ~

October 22 – Opening for Nada Surf – Teragram Ballroom – Los Angeles, CA

