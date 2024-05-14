Winter – shainatwainlovestory

Today, Winter has shared another preview off her forthcoming EP, …and she’s still listening, due out May 24th.

“shaniatwainlovestory” combines glitchy, sampled guitars over UK garage beats and lyrics about lust, passion, and betrayal. “I watched Shania Twain’s documentary and felt enraged by how her husband left her for one of her best friends,” shares Winter.

…and she’s still listening takes its title from the Russian fairy tale Vasilisa, where a young girl finds her freedom by listening to a doll gifted by her late mother, freeing herself from the clutches of evil and escaping the enchanted forest. “On a personal level, I felt like I had to conquer things within myself and reach a place of my own inner freedom in order to complete this EP,” she explains. The four tracks came to life during a nomadic period, as Winter bounced between London, Vermont, New York, and Los Angeles. It’s a catalog of her own emotional journey, on trusting intuition and making space to hear one’s inner voice, loosely following the semi-fictional journey of a girl who travels through the ‘dark forest’.

The release is her first new music since the release of her 2022 album What Kind of Blue Are You?, which featured SASAMI and Hatchie.

Tour Dates

May 29th – Dublin, IE @ Whelans ^

May 30th – Belfast, IE @ Ulster Sports Club ^

May 31st – Glasgow, UK @ Room 2 ^

June 1st – Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club ^

June 3rd – Manchester, UK @ Gorilla ^

June 4th – Bristol, UK @ Thekla ^

June 5th – London, UK @ Village Underground ^

June 10th – Cologne, DE @ Luxor ^

June 11th – Berlin, DE @ Gretchen ^

June 12th – Hamburg, DE @ Bahnhof Pauli ^

June 14th – Paris, FR @ La Maroquin ^

October 29th – Barcelona, SP @ Razzmatazz *

October 30th – Madrid, SP @ La Riviera *

November 4th – Amsterdam, NL @ Melkweg Max *

^supporting Cherry Glazerr

* supporting The Marías

#daydreamingwinter