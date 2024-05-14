Aurora – What Happened To The Earth? Part 2 Tour
Norwegian alt-pop superstar AURORA today announces nine new tour dates across North America kicking off her ‘What Happened To The Earth? Part 2’ headline tour in November 2024. The news follows the announcement of her fourth studio album What Happened To The Heart?, due for release on June 7th via Glassnote/Decca Records/Petroleum.
Tickets will go on general sale from 10 am local on May 17th.
The new dates will see AURORA play headline shows in Los Angeles, San Francisco, Seattle, Chicago, Toronto, Boston, New York, Washington, D.C. and Philadelphia. “What Happened To The Earth? Part 2” tour is coming in addition to her recently announced eleven-date headline UK & Europe arena tour in September and October 2024, which includes a sold-out night at the Royal Albert Hall in London on October 2nd.
2024 Aurora US Tour Dates “What Happened To The Earth? Part 2”:
November 21st – Shrine Auditorium, Los Angeles, US *
November 23rd – Bill Graham Civic Auditorium, San Francisco, US *
November 26th – WAMU Theater, Seattle, US *
November 29th – Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom, Chicago, US *
December 2nd – HISTORY, Toronto, Canada *
December 4th – MGM Music Hall at Fenway, Boston, US *
December 5th – Beacon Theatre, New York, US *
December 8th – The Anthem, Washington, D.C., US *
December 9th – The Fillmore, Philadelphia, US *
*with Biig Piig
2024 Aurora UK & EU Tour Dates:
June 26th – National Stadium, Dublin, Ireland *JUST ADDED*
September 18th – Alcatraz, Milan, Italy
September 20th – Gasometer, Vienna, Austria
September 21st – Sportovní hala Fortuna, Prague, Czechia
September 23rd – Tauron Arena, Krakow, Poland
September 24th – COS Torwar, Warsaw, Poland
September 25th – UFO, Berlin, Germany
September 27th – Forest National, Brussels, Belgium
September 28th – AFAS Live, Amsterdam, Netherlands *SOLD OUT*
September 30th – L’Olympia, Paris, France *SOLD OUT*
October 2nd – Royal Albert Hall, London, UK *SOLD OUT*
October 4th – O2 Apollo, Manchester, UK *SOLD OUT*
October 5th – Usher Hall, Edinburgh, UK *JUST ADDED*
2024 Festivals:
June 26th-30th – Glastonbury Festival, Pilton, England
June 21st – Tbilisi Open Air, Tbilisi, Georgia
July 5th – Roskilde Festival, Roskilde, Denmark
July 6th – Down The Rabbit Hole, Ewijk, The Netherlands
July 10th – Slottsfjell Festival, Tønsberg, Norway
July 12th – NOS Alive, Lisbon, Portugal
July 13th – Cruilla Festival, Barcelona, Spain
July 18th – Ravnedalen, Kristiansand, Norway
July 19th – Malakoff Festival, Nordfjordeid, Norway
July 24th – Paleo Festival, Nyon, Switzerland
August 8th – Sziget, Budapest, Hungary
August 10th – Flow Festival, Helsinki, Finland *JUST ANNOUNCED*
August 17-18th – Summer Sonic, Osaka/Tokyo Japan
August 23rd – LaLaLa Festival, Jakarta, Indonesia
August 25th – Summer Sonic, Bangkok, Thailand
August 31st – Zurich Open Air, Zurich, Switzerland
