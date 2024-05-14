Aurora – What Happened To The Earth? Part 2 Tour

Norwegian alt-pop superstar AURORA today announces nine new tour dates across North America kicking off her ‘What Happened To The Earth? Part 2’ headline tour in November 2024. The news follows the announcement of her fourth studio album What Happened To The Heart?, due for release on June 7th via Glassnote/Decca Records/Petroleum.

Tickets will go on general sale from 10 am local on May 17th.

The new dates will see AURORA play headline shows in Los Angeles, San Francisco, Seattle, Chicago, Toronto, Boston, New York, Washington, D.C. and Philadelphia. “What Happened To The Earth? Part 2” tour is coming in addition to her recently announced eleven-date headline UK & Europe arena tour in September and October 2024, which includes a sold-out night at the Royal Albert Hall in London on October 2nd.

2024 Aurora US Tour Dates “What Happened To The Earth? Part 2”:

November 21st – Shrine Auditorium, Los Angeles, US *

November 23rd – Bill Graham Civic Auditorium, San Francisco, US *

November 26th – WAMU Theater, Seattle, US *

November 29th – Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom, Chicago, US *

December 2nd – HISTORY, Toronto, Canada *

December 4th – MGM Music Hall at Fenway, Boston, US *

December 5th – Beacon Theatre, New York, US *

December 8th – The Anthem, Washington, D.C., US *

December 9th – The Fillmore, Philadelphia, US *

*with Biig Piig

2024 Aurora UK & EU Tour Dates:

June 26th – National Stadium, Dublin, Ireland *JUST ADDED*

September 18th – Alcatraz, Milan, Italy

September 20th – Gasometer, Vienna, Austria

September 21st – Sportovní hala Fortuna, Prague, Czechia

September 23rd – Tauron Arena, Krakow, Poland

September 24th – COS Torwar, Warsaw, Poland

September 25th – UFO, Berlin, Germany

September 27th – Forest National, Brussels, Belgium

September 28th – AFAS Live, Amsterdam, Netherlands *SOLD OUT*

September 30th – L’Olympia, Paris, France *SOLD OUT*

October 2nd – Royal Albert Hall, London, UK *SOLD OUT*

October 4th – O2 Apollo, Manchester, UK *SOLD OUT*

October 5th – Usher Hall, Edinburgh, UK *JUST ADDED*

2024 Festivals:

June 26th-30th – Glastonbury Festival, Pilton, England

June 21st – Tbilisi Open Air, Tbilisi, Georgia

July 5th – Roskilde Festival, Roskilde, Denmark

July 6th – Down The Rabbit Hole, Ewijk, The Netherlands

July 10th – Slottsfjell Festival, Tønsberg, Norway

July 12th – NOS Alive, Lisbon, Portugal

July 13th – Cruilla Festival, Barcelona, Spain

July 18th – Ravnedalen, Kristiansand, Norway

July 19th – Malakoff Festival, Nordfjordeid, Norway

July 24th – Paleo Festival, Nyon, Switzerland

August 8th – Sziget, Budapest, Hungary

August 10th – Flow Festival, Helsinki, Finland *JUST ANNOUNCED*

August 17-18th – Summer Sonic, Osaka/Tokyo Japan

August 23rd – LaLaLa Festival, Jakarta, Indonesia

August 25th – Summer Sonic, Bangkok, Thailand

August 31st – Zurich Open Air, Zurich, Switzerland

August – Sziget, Budapest, Hungary

#auroramusic