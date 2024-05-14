Allison Russell – The All Returners 2024 US Fall Headlining Tour

Singer-songwriter, poet, activist and multi-instrumentalist Allison Russell has announced her All Returners fall 2024 U.S. headlining Tour. The dates will kick off in Burlington, VT on October 25th with highlights including Webster Hall in New York, NY on October 28th, 930 Club in Washington D.C. on Halloween, The Vic Theater in Chicago, IL on November 2nd and The Fillmore in San Francisco, CA on November 11th. A full list of these headlining tour dates are below in bold. Kara Jackson will be direct support. Spotify and Artists presale happen early this week with the official on-sale beginning this Friday, May 17th.

Earlier this year, her most recent album The Returner (Fantasy Records), won a GRAMMY for “Best American Roots Performance” and the album racked up nominations for Best Americana Album, Best American Roots Song and Best Americana Performance. With 4 previous nominations, this brings Russell’s career-total to 8 GRAMMY nominations and one win in just three short years.

Tour Dates:

# -Supporting Tyler Childers

*-Supporting Hozier

^-Supporting Sarah McLachlan

+-With Support from Kara Jackson

May 14 – Live Oak Bank Pavilion at Riverfront Park – Wilmington, NC*

May 15 – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach – Virginia Beach, VA*

May 17 – Merriweather Post Pavilion – Columbia, MD*

May 19 – Broadview Stage at SPAC – Saratoga Springs, NY*

May 21 – Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview – Syracuse, NY*

May 22 – Darien Lake Amphitheater – Darien Center, NY*

May 23 – Massey Hall – Toronto, ON

May 24 – Old Dutch Church – Kingston, NY

May 25 – Freedom Mortgage Pavilion – Camden, NJ*

May 27 – CFG Bank Arena – Baltimore, MD#-

May 28 – Ruoff Music Center – Noblesville, IN*

May 29 – Van Andel Arena – Grand Rapids, MI*

May 31 – Pine Knob Music Theatre – Clarkston, MI*

Jun 01 – Railbird Music Festival – Lexington, KY

Jun 04 – Forest Hills Stadium – Forest Hills, NY*

Jun 05 – Forest Hills Stadium – Forest Hills, NY*

Jun 07 – Forest Hills Stadium – Forest Hills, NY*

Jun 08 – Forest Hills Stadium – Forest Hills, NY*

Jun 19 – Budweiser Stage – Toronto, ON ^

Jul 24 – Maine Savings Amphitheater – Bangor, Maine*

Jul 26 – Newport Folk Festival – Newport, RI

Jul 27 – Bethel Woods Center for the Arts – Bethel, NY*

Jul 28 – The Ross Farm, Basking Ridge, NJ

Jul 29 – The Pavilion at Star Lake – Burgettstown, PA*

Aug 06 – Scotiabank Saddledome, Calgary, AB#

Aug 08 – Rogers Arena – Vancouver, BC #

Aug 10- Hayden Homes Amphitheater- Bend, OR#

Aug 11- Hayden Homes Amphitheater- Bend, OR#

Aug 13 – Hollywood Casino Amphitheater – Maryland Heights, MO*

Aug 14 – Pinnacle Bank Arena – Lincoln, NE*

Aug 16 – Breese Stevens Field – Madison, WI*

Aug 17 – Xcel Energy Center – Saint Paul, MN*

Aug 20 – Canada Life Centre – Winnipeg, MB*

Aug 21 – SaskTel Centre – Saskatoon, SK*

Aug 23 – Scotiabank Saddledome – Calgary, AB*

Aug 24 – Rogers Place – Edmonton, AB*

Aug 27 – First Interstate Arena at MetraPark – Billings, MT*

Aug 28 – Ford Wyoming Center – Casper, WY*

Aug 30 – Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre – Greenwood Village, CO*

Aug 31 – Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre – West Valley City, UT*

Sept 03 – Ford Idaho Center Ampitheater – Nampa, ID*

Sept 04 – Hayden Homes Amphitheater – Bend, OR*

Sept 06 – The Gorge Amphitheater – George, WA*

Sept 07 – RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater – Ridgefield, WA*

Sept 09 – Golden 1 Center – Sacramento, CA

Sept 10 – Shoreline Amphitheatre – Mountain View, CA*

Sept 13 – Tucson Arena – Tucson, AZ*

Sept 14 – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre – Chula Vista, CA*

Sept 15 – Whale Rock Music & Arts Festival – Templeton, CA

Sept 17 – Kia Forum – Inglewood, CA*

Sept 18 – Kia Forum – Inglewood, CA*

Sept 20 – Kia Forum – Inglewood, CA*

Sept 22 – Isleta Amphitheater – Albuquerque, NM*

Sept 24 – Frost Bank Center – San Antonio, TX*

Sept 26 – Paycom Center – Oklahoma City, OK*

Sept 28 – Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival – Franklin, TN

Oct 25 – Higher Ground Ballroom – South Burlington, VT+

Oct 26 – Royale – Boston, MA+

Oct 28 – Webster Hall – New York, NY+

Oct 30 – Theatre of Living Arts – Philadelphia, PA

Oct 31 – 9:30 Club – Washington D.C.+

Nov 02 – The Vic Theatre – Chicago, IL

Nov 03 – First Avenue – Minneapolis, MN+

Nov 05 – Gothic Theatre – Englewood, CO+

Nov 06 – The Commonwealth Room – South Salt Lake, UT+

Nov 08 – Egyptian Theatre – Boise, ID+

Nov 09 – Wonder Ballroom – Portland, OR+a

Nov 11 – The Fillmore – San Francisco, CA+

Nov 12 – The Belasco – Los Angeles, CA+

Nov 15 – The Heights Theater – Houston, TX+

Nov 16 – Tannahill’s Tavern & Music Hall – Fort Worth, TX+

Nov 17 – The Scoot Inn – Austin, TX+

