Wishy – Triple Seven

In December, Wishy released their debut EP Paradise via Winspear. Though only 5 songs into their career that release made the group, led by the celebrated Indiana songwriters Kevin Krauter and Nina Pitchkites, one of the most talked about new bands of 2023.

Today, Wishy are returning to announce their debut LP Triple Seven. Due out August 16th on Winspear, the band are announcing the album with a single called “Love On The Outside.”

Recorded primarily in Indiana with engineer and co-producer Ben Lumsdaine and named for a slot machine jackpot, Triple Seven is a kaleidoscope of alternative music history, with traces of shoegaze, grunge, and power-pop swirling together; it’s a vibrant and exhilarating document of self-discovery with the scope and heft of the bygone big-budget rock albums that inspired it.

Over time the band’s interest has skewed towards wanting Wishy to be louder, more aggressive, more fun, and those elements are in evidence on lead single “Love On The Outside.”

On the track Wishy’s penchant for indelible hooks is couched equally in pillowy atmospherics and scathing distortion, becoming a wave over which Krauter wrestles with all the excitement and impatience and frustration that comes with the confusing but ultimately joyful nascent stages of a budding relationship.

Krauter says of the track:

“This song is about that exciting yet frustrating early phase of a romance when there is uncertainty about where things will go. The scales could tip in either direction and often patience starts to wear thin. Sometimes you just wanna grab someone by the shoulders and be like ‘Okay, what’s up for real!’ It was fun to bring that kind of melodramatic energy into a song.”

Wishy are currently on tour with Narrow Head and Dazy, with further dates to be announced soon.

Tour Dates

5/13 – Athens, GA @ 40 Watt *

5/14 – Raleigh, NC @ Kings *

5/15 – Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar *

5/16 – Lake Como, NJ @ Salty’s Beach Bar *

5/17 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom *

6/28 – Chicago, IL @ Logan Square Arts Festival %

7/19 – Indianapolis, IN @ The HI-Fi Annex &

* with Narrow Head, Dazy

% with MJ Lenderman

& with Guided By Voices

#wishy_music_777