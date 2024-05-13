Nilüfer Yanya – North American Tour

Following the release of her first new single in two years with the drop of “Like I Say (I runaway),” Nilüfer Yanya announces a North American tour set for this fall. Launching in September, Yanya will take her catalog on the road with live dates in Philadelphia, New York, Los Angeles, and Chicago, to name a few, before kicking off the EU and UK legs of the tour in November. Nilüfer will be supported by Lutalo and Eliza McLamb on the shows from Philadelphia through Toronto and Angélica Garcia and Lutalo will support on the shows from Cleveland to Los Angeles. Tickets will be available for sale this Friday at 10am local time in each market.

“Like I Say (I runaway)” is a glowing example of Yanya’s singular artistic voice and serves as a first taste of more music to come soon. The song was written in collaboration with Yanya’s creative partner, Wilma Archer (Sudan Archives, MF DOOM, Celeste), with whom she’s previously collaborated on PAINLESS and her debut album Miss Universe. Throughout their creative process, a clear emphasis was placed on forming a safe musical space where creative impulses were encouraged and all perceived musical boundaries were eroded.

Upcoming Live Dates

supported by:

Lutalo & Eliza McLamb = *

Angélica Garcia & Lutalo = +

9/28 – Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts*

9/30 – Washington, DC @ Black Cat*

10/1 – New York, NY @ Brooklyn Steel*

10/2 – Boston, MA @ Royale*

10/4 – Montreal, QC @ La Tulipe

10/5 – Toronto, ON @ Phoenix Concert Theatre*

10/6 – Cleveland, OH @ Grog Shop+

10/7 – Chicago, IL @ Metro+

10/9 – Nashville, TN @ Basement East+

10/10 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle+

10/11 – Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West+

10/13 – Lawrence, KS @ Bottleneck+

10/15 – Denver, CO @ Meow Wolf+

10/18 – Vancouver, BC @ Hollywood Theatre+

10/19 – Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile+

10/20 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom+

10/22 – San Francisco, CA @ August Hall+

10/24 – Los Angeles, CA @ Fonda Theatre+

EU & UK Dates

11/24 – Brussels, BE @ Botanique Orangerie

11/25 – Amsterdam, NE @ Melkweg Old Hall

11/26 – Berlin, GE @ Kesselhaus

11/28 – Paris, FR @ La Bellevilloise

11/30 – Brighton, UK @ Concorde 2

12/2 – Bristol, UK @ Fleece

12/3 – London, UK @ HERE at Outernet

12/4 – Nottingham, UK @ Rescue Rooms

12/5 – Manchester, UK @ Academy 2

