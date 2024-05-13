Charlotte Cardin – A Week In Nashville
Today, award-winning Canadian singer-songwriter Charlotte Cardin announces her newest EP, A Week in Nashville, to be released this Friday, May 17th via Cult Nation/Atlantic Records.
Her new song “Lonely with Our Love” is out today.
A piano-focused track, “Lonely with Our Love” is a somber ballad about a crumbling relationship. Cardin’s powerful vocals are at the forefront of the track as she asks her partner, “Are we even happy anymore?” The single’s reflective nature captures the tone for the rest of the EP, showing her stepping into the personal lyricism that has captivated millions of fans worldwide.
“Loneliness is such a universal feeling, but there’s a distinct kind that comes with being with someone. And that’s the heart of ‘Lonely with Our Love,’” shares Charlotte. “I wrote this song with the extremely talented Gabe Simon, and it was one of those rare, magical sessions where the song just unfolded on its own. We wanted to capture that complex, paradoxical feeling of being alone together.”
Charlotte Cardin Tour Dates
June 6 – Argelés, France – Bacchus Festival
June 8 – Amiens, France – Minuit Avant La Nuit
June 9 – Luxembourg, Luxembourg – Francofolies Esch/Alzett
June 10 – Liege, Belgium – OM
June 13 – Neuchatel, Switzerland – Festi’Neuch
June 21 – Milwaukee, WI – Summerfest
June 28 – Marmande, France – Garorock
June 29 – Bobital, France – Festival Bobital L’Armor À Sons
June 30 – Paris, France – Solidays
July 4 – Trois-Rivières, Québec – Festivoix
July 5 – Cowansville, Québec – Soif De Musique
July 6 – Baie Commeau, Québec – Festival Eau Grand Air
July 10 – La Rochelle, France – Les Francofolies de la Rochelle
July 12 – Neuve-Eglise, France – Decibulles
July 13 – Aix-Les-Bains, France – Musilac
July 14 – Carhaix, France – Festival Des Vielles Charrues
July 20 – Saint Nazaire, France – Les Escales
July 21 – Spa, Belgium – Les Francofolies de Spa
July 14 – Jullouville, France – Les Grandes Marees
July 26 – Cognac, France – La Fete du Cognac
August 16 – Saint-Jean-Sur-Richelieu, Québec – L’International de Montgolfières
August 25 – Vancouver, Québec – Pacific National Exhibition
August 29 – Gatineau, Québec – Festival de Montgolfières de Gatineau
November 16 – Cairo, Egypt – Cairo Jazz Club
November 21 – Istanbul, Turkey – Volkswagen Arena
November 22 – Ankara, Turkey – Jolly Joker
November 26 – Caen, France – Zénith
November 27 – Dijon, France – Zénith
November 30 – Lille, France – Zénith
December 2 – Brussels, Belgium – Cirque Royale
December 3 – Nantes, France – Zénith
December 4 – Lyon, France – Radiant-Bellevue
December 5 – Paris, France – Paris-Zénith
