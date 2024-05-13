Charlotte Cardin – A Week In Nashville

Today, award-winning Canadian singer-songwriter Charlotte Cardin announces her newest EP, A Week in Nashville, to be released this Friday, May 17th via Cult Nation/Atlantic Records.

Her new song “Lonely with Our Love” is out today.

A piano-focused track, “Lonely with Our Love” is a somber ballad about a crumbling relationship. Cardin’s powerful vocals are at the forefront of the track as she asks her partner, “Are we even happy anymore?” The single’s reflective nature captures the tone for the rest of the EP, showing her stepping into the personal lyricism that has captivated millions of fans worldwide.

“Loneliness is such a universal feeling, but there’s a distinct kind that comes with being with someone. And that’s the heart of ‘Lonely with Our Love,’” shares Charlotte. “I wrote this song with the extremely talented Gabe Simon, and it was one of those rare, magical sessions where the song just unfolded on its own. We wanted to capture that complex, paradoxical feeling of being alone together.”

Charlotte Cardin Tour Dates

June 6 – Argelés, France – Bacchus Festival

June 8 – Amiens, France – Minuit Avant La Nuit

June 9 – Luxembourg, Luxembourg – Francofolies Esch/Alzett

June 10 – Liege, Belgium – OM

June 13 – Neuchatel, Switzerland – Festi’Neuch

June 21 – Milwaukee, WI – Summerfest

June 28 – Marmande, France – Garorock

June 29 – Bobital, France – Festival Bobital L’Armor À Sons

June 30 – Paris, France – Solidays

July 4 – Trois-Rivières, Québec – Festivoix

July 5 – Cowansville, Québec – Soif De Musique

July 6 – Baie Commeau, Québec – Festival Eau Grand Air

July 10 – La Rochelle, France – Les Francofolies de la Rochelle

July 12 – Neuve-Eglise, France – Decibulles

July 13 – Aix-Les-Bains, France – Musilac

July 14 – Carhaix, France – Festival Des Vielles Charrues

July 20 – Saint Nazaire, France – Les Escales

July 21 – Spa, Belgium – Les Francofolies de Spa

July 14 – Jullouville, France – Les Grandes Marees

July 26 – Cognac, France – La Fete du Cognac

August 16 – Saint-Jean-Sur-Richelieu, Québec – L’International de Montgolfières

August 25 – Vancouver, Québec – Pacific National Exhibition

August 29 – Gatineau, Québec – Festival de Montgolfières de Gatineau

November 16 – Cairo, Egypt – Cairo Jazz Club

November 21 – Istanbul, Turkey – Volkswagen Arena

November 22 – Ankara, Turkey – Jolly Joker

November 26 – Caen, France – Zénith

November 27 – Dijon, France – Zénith

November 30 – Lille, France – Zénith

December 2 – Brussels, Belgium – Cirque Royale

December 3 – Nantes, France – Zénith

December 4 – Lyon, France – Radiant-Bellevue

December 5 – Paris, France – Paris-Zénith

