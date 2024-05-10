Youbet – Way To Be

youbet’s Way To Be is out today worldwide on Hardly Art.

The album features the official videos for singles “Carsick,” “Nurture,” “Seeds of Evil,” “Vacancy,” and today’s offering, the official video for the Flamenco-tinged “Peel” directed by Brittany Reeber.

youbet is the project led by Brooklyn resident Nick Llobet (they/them). Across 12 delightfully off-kilter tunes, Llobet uses wordplay and tongue-in-cheek humor to obliquely explore dysfunctional relationships, regret, self-confidence or the lack thereof, queerness, and self-discovery. Fuzzy at the edges and filled with playful, kinetic arrangements, Way To Be is a bridge into the entrancing world of youbet.

All songs on Way To Be were written and produced by Nick Llobet, mixed by Adam Brisbin, and mastered by Amar Lal at Macro Sound.

youbet’s Llobet and band members Micah Prussack (Bass) and Joanna Quinn (Drums) will tour in support of Way To Be beginning Sunday, June 23rd in Ridgewood, NY at TV Eye and now running through Friday, September 13th in Philadelphia, PA at Johnny Brenda’s. The tour dates features support from Crosslegged and Iceblink (June 23rd) along with two co-headline runs with Truth Club (July 13th-July 19th) and Sour Widows (September 9th-13th).

Sun. Jun. 23 – Ridgewood, NY – TV Eye ^

Sat. Jul. 13 – Medford, MA – Deep Cuts #

Sun. Jul. 14 – Montreal, QC – Casa Del Popolo #

Mon. Jul. 15 – Toronto, ON – Monarch Tavern #

Wed. Jul. 17 – Chicago, IL – Schubas #

Thu. Jul. 18 – Cleveland, OH – Beachland Tavern #

Fri. Jul. 19 – Pittsburgh, PA – The Government Center #

Mon. Sep. 09 – Atlanta, GA – 529 Club *

Tue. Sep. 10 – Nashville, TN – DRKMTTR *

Wed. Sep. 11 – Asheville, NC – Eulogy *

Thu. Sep. 12 – Washington, DC – Comet Ping Pong *

Fri. Sep. 13 – Philadelphia, PA – Johnny Brenda’s *

^ w/ Crosslegged, Iceblink

# w/ Truth Club

* w/ Sour Widows

